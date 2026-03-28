Terminal 1 Of Noida International Airport, Equipped With Advanced Technology And Eco-Friendly Construction, Will Set A New Benchmark

Noida International Airport | X @byadavbjp

Noida/Jewar, 28 March: Noida International Airport is set to become one of the most modern airports in the country due to its advanced and environmentally friendly infrastructure. The Terminal 1 being built here is not only large in terms of size and capacity, but will also set a new benchmark in terms of technological innovation and passenger facilities.

The airport has been constructed using LC3 limestone (calcined clay cement) technology on a large scale for the first time in the country. This low-carbon construction material has a lower environmental impact compared to traditional cement, making the project an excellent example of eco-friendly infrastructure.

Spread over about 1.37 lakh square meters, Terminal 1 is being equipped with advanced arrangements keeping passenger convenience in mind. It will have 48 check-in counters, 20 self baggage drop facilities and 9 security check lanes, ensuring a fast and smooth experience for passengers.

For international passengers, 9 immigration counters each will be available along with fast-track facilities, ensuring time efficiency and seamless movement.

For domestic flights, 10 aerobridges and 2 bus boarding gates have been arranged, while for international flights, 2 aerobridges and 1 bus boarding gate will be available. This division will ensure organized and efficient operations, preventing any inconvenience in passenger movement.

Noida International Airport has been designed with the capacity to handle about 30 aircraft take-offs and landings per hour. In addition, the airport’s annual cargo handling capacity has been set at 2.5 lakh metric tonnes, which will establish it as a strong logistics hub.