'Use Public Transport, Carpool, Take Stairs Instead Of Elevators': MMRDA Rolls Out 15-Point Austerity Drive After PM Modi’s Appeal

MMRDA chief Sanjay Mukherjee |

Mumbai: Amid rising concerns over the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its possible impact on fuel and energy resources, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority launched a sweeping 15-point austerity campaign directing employees to use public transport, enforce carpooling, reduce electricity consumption and minimise paper usage. The move comes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens to adopt austerity measures in view of the global situation.

The circular, reportedly issued on Saturday by Deputy Metropolitan Commissioner Ajinkya Padvel with the approval of Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, will come into force from Monday. It will apply to nearly 1,300 MMRDA employees along with contractual staff, consultants and personnel working at project sites.

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Use Of Public Transport, Car-pooling Encouraged

Under the new directives, officials and employees have been encouraged to reduce fuel consumption by using public transport and adopting carpooling practices, reported Hindustan Times. The circular specifically advises staff members to travel together in the same vehicle while commuting to the office or attending inter-departmental meetings.

According to the circular, employees should observe at least one day every month as 'Public Transport Day'. Department heads have also been instructed to ensure stricter implementation of carpooling norms.

Special Measures Taken To Save Electricity

The authority has simultaneously rolled out several electricity-saving measures across offices. Staff have been directed not to operate air conditioners in empty cabins or meeting rooms and to switch off ACs, computers and other electrical appliances during lunch breaks or after office hours.

Officials have also been asked to keep doors and windows closed when air conditioners are functioning to avoid wastage of electricity. Employees have further been encouraged to use natural light and ventilation wherever possible.

According to the report quoting sources within MMRDA, staff members have been advised to minimise non-essential site visits and rely more on virtual coordination meetings to cut down fuel usage. Travel has been restricted only to essential work requirements.

'Avoid Elevators To Reach Nearby Floors, Use Stairs Instead'

In another major step, employees have been urged to avoid using elevators for nearby floors and instead use staircases whenever feasible. A senior official said staff leaving the office must ensure that lights, fans, computers, printers, chargers and air conditioners are switched off, failing which action could be initiated.

The planning authority has also accelerated efforts to reduce paper consumption. Large printed briefing folders traditionally used during high-level meetings are being replaced with digital presentations. Internal approvals, departmental drafts and memos are now being shifted to digital channels, while unavoidable printing has been restricted to double-sided pages.

The austerity push comes amid growing concerns over global energy uncertainty due to tensions in West Asia. Authorities believe the measures will help reduce fuel consumption, lower electricity usage and encourage more sustainable workplace practices within one of Mumbai’s key infrastructure agencies.

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