Maharashtra Govt Imposes Stringent Austerity Measures, Bans Bike Rallies & Cavalcades After PM Modi's Appeal | AI

The Maharashtra Government, in a significant order issued late in the night, has imposed stringent measures on its expenses and directed the police to ban motorbike rallies, roadshows with cars, and cavalcades of any sort.

A 19-point circular signed by Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal asks all departmental secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, and chiefs of Municipal Corporations to implement the measures in the right spirit.

The state directives say:

In the context of the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State Government has proposed the following measures:

1. To conserve foreign exchange, government officials should cancel foreign trips approved for study/government work and should not plan new trips.

2. Priority should be given to using electric vehicles hired from external sources for daily use.

3. A minimum number of vehicles should be used during site visits planned for office work.

4. Officials should plan to carpool when traveling together.

5. Officers/employees should use public transport if travel is required for office work at present.

6. Senior officers should travel by metro/local/public bus one day a week.

7. Consideration should be given to enabling the charging system for electric vehicles and reducing the electricity rates required for it. Pending and newly received proposals for setting up charging centers should be approved immediately.

8. If necessary, government meetings, training, seminars, etc., at the ministerial, departmental, and district levels should be organized. A VC system should be used.

9. All meetings, training, seminars, etc., should be organized online. Universities and colleges should ensure compliance with this.

10. The police department should not give permission for bike rallies, vehicle processions, fleets of vehicles, etc., for any purpose.

11. The DGIPR and the implementing agencies should release minimum advertisements. The use of expensive technology (decorative lights, etc.) should be minimized. Flex banners should be used minimally, and DG sets should not be used for illuminated hoardings.

12. Use natural light for office work and avoid the use of unnecessary electric lights. After office hours, lights, fans, computers, air conditioning systems, elevators, etc., should be switched off. Also, the temperature of the air conditioning system should be kept at 24-26 degrees.

13. Emphasis should be given to installing solar energy systems in the maximum number of houses under the "Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar" scheme.

14. To reduce the use of edible oil, canteens, mid-day meals, Anganwadis, hostels, prisons, police canteens, and hospitals should change their menus accordingly. ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers should counsel households to reduce the use of edible oil.

Instead of palm, soybean, or sunflower oil, mustard oil and groundnut oil should be encouraged.

15. To use PNG on a large scale, pending and newly received proposals should be given immediate permission.

16. Restaurants and hotels in Mumbai and other big cities should be encouraged to use PNG.

17. To effectively implement the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala scheme, consumers with double registration should be identified and their registrations canceled. Efforts should also be made to identify bogus or double registrations and migrants, etc. Such customers should be identified and their registrations canceled so that genuine customers can avail the benefits of the scheme.

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18. To reduce the use of chemical fertilizers, to promote natural, organic, and central fertilizers, to register on Agristack for proper use of fertilizers, to prevent misuse of urea for non-agricultural purposes, to rationalize the use of fertilizers, to conduct soil tests, and to issue crop-wise and region-wise structures, a campaign should be implemented by the Agriculture Department.

19. All administrative departments should refrain from appointing advisors for a period of 6 months.

All administrative departments, Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, and government officials should ensure that the above instructions are followed properly.

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