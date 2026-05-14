Maharashtra Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale Directs Expedited Completion Of Alibag–Roha–Tala Road Project Before Monsoon |

Maharashtra Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale has directed officials to expedite the ongoing Alibag–Roha–Tala road project in Raigad district and complete the remaining work before the onset of the monsoon.

Raigad is key tourism district with visitors to Alibag, Roha & Tala

Chairing a review meeting at Mantralaya on Wednesday, the minister said Raigad is one of Maharashtra’s key tourism districts, attracting a large number of visitors to destinations such as Alibag, Roha and Tala every year. He stressed that strong and safe road connectivity is essential for both tourists and local residents.

The 85.60-km-long Alibag–Roha–Tala road project has received administrative approval under HAM Package-01. Officials informed the meeting that around 64 per cent of the work has been completed so far, while instructions were issued to finish the remaining works on priority before the rainy season.

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Around 64% of work completed so far, officials inform meeting

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Bhosale said quality and safe roads are crucial for tourism, industrial activity and local transportation needs in Raigad district. He added that timely completion of the project would provide major relief to commuters and improve regional connectivity.

The meeting also reviewed pending works, traffic management plans and precautionary measures required before the monsoon. Officials noted that completion of the road project would significantly boost transportation, tourism, trade and local development in the Alibag, Roha and Tala region.

MP Sunil Tatkare, Public Works Department Secretary Sharad Rajbhoj and senior department officials attended the meeting.

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