Mumbai Crime Branch Takes Custody Of Dawood Ibrahim Aide Salim Dola In 2024 Sangli MD Drug Manufacturing Case | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit 7 has taken custody of Salim Ismabhai Dola alias Salim Dola (60), the alleged close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, for further interrogation in connection with the 2024 Sangli MD drug manufacturing case. Investigators further stated that Dola remained in touch with the accused through WhatsApp and Botim calls using foreign mobile numbers. During interrogation, one of the arrested accused allegedly disclosed that he used to distribute MD drugs to persons identified and instructed by Dola.

Dola allegedly supplied raw materials for MD drugs from abroad

Dola was produced before the Esplanade Court on May 13, following which the court remanded him to police custody till May 25.

According to police sources, the investigation has revealed that Salim Dola, while residing abroad, allegedly supplied raw materials required for manufacturing MD drugs to arrested accused Pravin Shinde with the help of other co-accused in the case. Acting on Dola’s instructions, Pravin Shinde allegedly operated an illegal MD manufacturing factory at Kavthemahankal in Sangli district with the assistance of other accused persons.

March 2024 raid seized 122.5 kg MD drugs worth ₹253 crore with cash & gold

During the raid conducted in March 2024, Crime Branch officials seized 122.500 kilograms of MD drugs along with cash and gold collectively valued at around ₹253 crore from the factory premises. Police said 15 accused had already been arrested in the case, while Salim Dola is the 16th accused to be arrested.

Police suspect that Dola may have been operating multiple MD manufacturing units across India while residing abroad. Investigators are now probing the extent of the network and trying to identify his associates both in India and overseas who may have been involved in the narcotics trade.

Dola stayed in Dubai, Turkey; detained in Delhi while travelling from Istanbul

According to Crime Branch officials, the probe has also revealed that Dola allegedly routed proceeds from the narcotics trade through hawala and angadia channels. Police said Dola was allegedly in contact with angadia operators who facilitated the transfer of drug money abroad.

Investigators told the court that further probe is required to determine the complete money trail and identify those involved in transferring proceeds generated from the sale of MD drugs outside India. Police sources said the investigation has revealed that Dola was previously residing in Dubai. However, he was detained in Delhi while allegedly travelling from Istanbul, Turkey, to India. Investigators suspect that he stayed in multiple countries, including Dubai and Turkey, and are now probing whether he used forged identities or fake documents during his stay abroad.

Crime Branch officials further informed the court that the investigation points to the existence of an organized international narcotics syndicate allegedly headed by Salim Dola from abroad along with his associates. Considering the scale and seriousness of the offence, investigators said the possibility of links with anti-national activities cannot be ruled out and requires detailed investigation.

The case initially surfaced after Crime Branch Unit 7 arrested Parveen Bano Gulam Sheikh from a slum area in Kurla with 641 grams of mephedrone and ₹12 lakh in cash. Her interrogation allegedly revealed links to international operatives Salim Sheikh and Salim Dola. Following her arrest, police busted the Sangli mephedrone manufacturing unit and seized 122.5 kg of MD drugs worth approximately ₹245 crore, making it one of the biggest drug seizures in Maharashtra.

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