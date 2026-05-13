Nitin Gadkari To Travel By Bus To Inspect Maharashtra Projects; Requests 50% Cut In Convoy Vehicles Amid PM Modi's Fuel Saving Appeal

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce fuel consumption, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has asked authorities to cut his convoy vehicles by 50 per cent during his Maharashtra project inspection scheduled on May 14 and 15.

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According to the letter dated May 13, the Union Minister is scheduled to inspect Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palakhi Marg projects on May 13 and 14. Gadkari informed that he would be travelling by bus with officers, journalists and security staff to inspect the projects. The dated letter was addressed to various departments of police in Pune, Satara and Solapur and to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Maharashtra.

Requests To Reduce Convoy By 50%

During the tour, the Minister also requested the number of vehicles in the convoy to be reduced to 50 per cent of the usual deployment. He also wrote, "As advised by the Prime Minister, it is essential to reduce consumption of fuel for transportation purposes in the interest of national energy security. Hence, I have decided to undertake travel by bus along with accompanying officers, journalists and security personnel." He added that this will also facilitate better traffic management and public convenience.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister urged citizens to conserve fuel and use public transport systems. Since then, several Maharashtra leaders, including Ramdas Athawale, BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, and Keshav Upadhye, have made use of public transport. Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar also cancelled his proposed visit to the Cannes Film Festival as the Prime Minister urged citizens and government departments to reduce the use of petrol, diesel, oil, foreign travel and excessive vehicle usage. Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was also seen using an electric vehicle as his mode of travel.