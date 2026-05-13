'...In Interest Of Nation': Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde Reduces His Convoy, Starts Using Electric Vehicle Amid PM Modi's 'Save Fuel' Appeal - VIDEO

Mumbai: In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to 'save fuel' due to the West Asia crisis, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has started using an electric vehicle as his mode of travel. The Shiv Sena leader has also said that he has also reduced his convoy. This comes as the Prime Minister has urged citizens to conserve fuel and use public transport systems.

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Visuals shared by IANS showed the Deputy CM travelling in White MG M9 EV, whose on-road price in Mumbai ranged between Rs 74 Lakh to Rs 80 lakh.

Shinde said that he has taken the 'conserve fuel' appeal made by PM Modi seriously, amid the global crisis triggered by the West Asia war. He added that the appeal made by the Prime Minister is in the interest of the nation and has no personal interest. "In a war-like situation, though the war is not happening in our country, the consequences are still borne by other countries as well. I have also reduced my convoy and will use an EV vehicle," he told reporters.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister appealed to people to increasingly use public transport systems, including metro services, and adopt environmentally responsible practices to reduce pressure on fuel consumption and foreign exchange outflows.

Not just the Deputy Minister, yesterday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale made use of Mumbai Metro 3, also known as the Aqua Line, to commute from Vidhan Bhavan to Dharavi. Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sanjay Upadhyay travelled by rail while going to Chiplun. Upadhyay travelled on the Tejas Express along with five others instead of using private cars for the journey.

Earlier on May 11, BJP Maharashtra Vice President Keshav Upadhye travelled by Metro 3 from Santacruz to Churchgate. The BJP leader also praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for supporting large-scale infrastructure projects in the state. He referred to initiatives including the Mumbai Metro network, Samruddhi Mahamarg, Coastal Road projects, and urban development works.