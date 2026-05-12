PM Modi's Austerity Call Sparks Maharashtra Ministers To Cut Aircraft Travel, Cancel Foreign Tours and Go Online

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: The political atmosphere in Maharashtra has intensified after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens and public representatives to adopt austerity measures amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. Calling for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, and greater use of Metro rail and electric vehicles, the Prime Minister urged people to help conserve foreign exchange and strengthen the economy. Following the appeal, several ministers in the Mahayuti government have begun implementing austerity measures. Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said ministers in the state would now require approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before using aircraft for official travel.

Ministers Need CM's Nod for Aircraft Use

“Aircraft are used only if something is urgent. If you look at my schedule over the past year, I have travelled only four or five times and that too only in urgent situations. Our ministers do not travel much,” Bawankule told reporters.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is extremely busy, therefore he uses aircraft. Instructions have been given that ministers cannot use aircraft without the Chief Minister’s approval,” he added.

Fadnavis Gets Sole Authority to Approve Flights

Bawankule further said he conducts most official meetings online and avoids calling district officials to Mumbai unnecessarily. “Most of my meetings are online. I do not summon district collectors and officers to Mumbai. We resolve issues through virtual meetings,” he said.

In another significant move, the proposed Japan study tour of a 12-member delegation of Maharashtra legislators has been cancelled. Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced the decision following the Prime Minister’s appeal. The delegation had been invited by governors of two Japanese states.

Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane has also started conducting online meetings with officials of his department and Sindhudurg district administration.

Nitesh Rane and Shambhuraj Desai Follow Suit

Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai cancelled his planned family vacation to Europe, which included visits to London, Paris and Amsterdam. Sources said the decision was taken to prioritise national interest and send a message about conserving foreign exchange.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said the Prime Minister’s appeal could have a far-reaching impact on the economy and urged him to convene an all-party meeting. Pawar said the sudden appeal had created unease among citizens, businesses and investors.

The austerity drive also triggered controversy after videos surfaced showing a convoy of nearly 25 vehicles accompanying Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam during a drain-cleaning inspection tour in Mumbai suburbs. Opposition leaders Rohit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray criticised the BJP, alleging contradiction between the Prime Minister’s appeal and the actions of party leaders.

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