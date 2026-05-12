Maharashtra Mulls Over Adopting 'Kashi Vishwanath Model' For 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela & Trimbakeshwar Corridor Development

Kumbh Mela | | PTI

The Maharashtra government is considering implementing the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust’s pilgrimage management expertise for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela on the banks of the Godavari River in Nashik next year. The state is also exploring ways to leverage the temple’s experience in developing the Trimbakeshwar Corridor ahead of the huge religious gathering in 2027.

Board Provides Pilgrimage Services on Demand

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board provides pilgrimage services to major temples and other religious events upon demand. In March, the temple trust signed a memorandum of understanding with the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Trust of Ujjain to enhance devotee facilities, improve crowd management, and exchange administrative expertise.

On the same lines, the Maharashtra government is considering adopting the temple’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) for pilgrimage management at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, a major religious gathering held in Nashik’s Trimbakeshwar every 12 years, which is now scheduled for 2027. The state government has allocated around 1,900 crore for various preparatory and development-related works for the religious gathering, which the state expects to attract around 12 crore visitors.

Officials Studied Kashi's CCTV and Token System

According to sources, several public officials responsible for the preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple last month to study the highly successful integrated management model of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which has been lauded for its seamless handling of millions of devotees since its inauguration. The delegation aimed to learn about the temple’s expertise in crowd management, real-time CCTV monitoring, zone-based control, and app-based tokens.

The sources also said that the state might use the board’s expertise in developing the Trimbakeshwar Corridor, also called Darshan Path, which aims to enhance pilgrim infrastructure ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Notably, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board has extensive experience overseeing the comprehensive redevelopment of the Vishwanath Dham precinct and its surrounding areas in Varanasi, connecting the temple to the ghats.

Kashi Model Suited for Denser Nashik Environment

While Nashik operates on a different geographic scale from the sprawling grounds of Prayagraj, officials believe the Kashi Model is perfectly suited to the denser, temple-centric environment of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. The formal adoption of these protocols is expected to be announced following a final review by the chief minister’s office in the coming weeks.

A senior official with the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust told the Free Press Journal that the officials were briefed about the Trust’s SOPs and are now awaiting an official response from the Maharashtra government.

The Maharashtra government has already greenlit a substantial budget for the event, with focus shifting toward a Smart Kumbh initiative. One of the key projects currently underway is the development of Sadhugram, a 377-acre dedicated camp area to house thousands of sadhus and akharas. The government is also working on expanding Nashik’s Ozar Airport by upgrading capacity to accommodate international pilgrims and the newly proposed helicopter pilgrimage circuit.

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