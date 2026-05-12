NCP-SP Stages Bullock Cart And Horse Carriage Protest In Thane, Mocks PM Modi's Fuel Conservation Appeal |

Thane: In a sharp satirical rebuke of the Central Government’s economic policies, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) organized a high-profile protest in Thane, featuring bullock carts, horse carriages, and tangas. The demonstration, led by National General Secretary Dr. Jitendra Awhad, was staged in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to citizens to reduce fuel consumption to save foreign exchange.

The "Bajirao" Protest: Horses and Bullock Carts

The rally, which commenced from Ganeshvadi and culminated at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters, saw Dr. Awhad traveling on horseback—a symbolic move to highlight the "pre-industrial" state the opposition claims the economy is heading toward.

Other senior leaders, including District President Manoj Pradhan and Women’s Wing President Manisha Bhagat, reached the headquarters in bullock carts. Protesters shouted slogans such as "Mahanga Hua Tel, Wah Re Modi Tera Khel" (Fuel is expensive, what a game you play, Modi) and "Modi Pirtat Pardeshi, Janta Rahnar Upashi" (Modi travels abroad while the public starves).

Call for "Lead by Example"

The NCP (SP) delegation met with Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar, submitting a formal memorandum. The party demanded that if the Prime Minister is serious about saving foreign exchange, the implementation should begin with government officials.

"While the PM preaches fuel conservation to the masses, he travels in massive motorcades," said Manoj Pradhan. "We have requested the Mayor and TMC officials to stop using private luxury vehicles and instead utilize TMT’s (Thane Municipal Transport) electric buses for their daily commute."

Awhad Slams Economic "Tamasna"

Addressing the media outside the TMC headquarters, Dr. Jitendra Awhad launched a scathing attack on the government’s fiscal management.

Fuel Price Hikes: Awhad predicted that with recent elections over, the government would likely hike petrol prices by as much as ₹30. "Should the public buy horses and buffaloes now? Should we shout 'Jai Modi' while traveling on bullock carts because fuel is unaffordable?" he questioned.

Gold and Middle Class: He criticized the PM’s suggestion that citizens refrain from buying gold. "Gold is the safety net for the middle class. By stopping these purchases, the government is destroying the livelihoods of millions employed in the jewelry sector," Awhad stated.

Foreign Policy and Hunger: He further compared the current economic climate to the post-war era of the 1960s, suggesting that the country’s dependency on foreign powers for grain might return if the economy continues to slide.

"8 PM Announcements"

Awhad also took a swipe at the timing of major government policy shifts, referencing the Prime Minister’s penchant for televised addresses at 8:00 PM. "Whether it is Demonetization, the lockdown announcements, or fuel advisories—everything happens at 8 PM, leaving the public in a state of shock and confusion," he remarked.

The protest concluded with a stern warning from the NCP (SP) leadership: if the Mayor and TMC officials do not adopt public transport or electric vehicles within the coming days, it will be clear that the ruling party itself does not respect the Prime Minister’s appeals.

Prominent Attendees:

The rally saw participation from several key figures, including Opposition Leader Ashraf Pathan, Abhijit Pawar, Rajesh Kadam, and corporators Pallavi Jagtap and Deepali Bhagat, among others.

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