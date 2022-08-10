Maharashtra govt announces Rs 13,600 per hectare aid to farmers affected by heavy rains and floods | ANI

The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 13,600 per hectare instead of Rs 6,800 per hectare which was applicable as per the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to the farmers affected by heavy rains and floods in various districts. Shinde, who was accompanied by his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, after the cabinet meeting said that the cabinet has taken a crucial decision in view of the damage caused by torrential rains and waterlogging to the crops from 15 lakh hectares of land.

‘’The Shiv Sena-BJP government decided to give a much needed relief to the farmers by doubling the aid of what is entitled as per the NDRF norms which was never provided earlier in Maharashtra. In addition, the limit for getting financial assistance to farmers has been increased to three hectares from two hectares,’’ said Shinde.

Today’s cabinet decision came in the wake of criticism by the opposition for the government's neglect towards farmers’ plight.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar slammed the Shinde-Fadnavis government and claimed that its announcement on financial assistance to flood-hit farmers was misleading. He claimed in the NDRF norms a lot of factors were missing and demanded that the government needs to provide aid to agricultural labourers and also small shop owners.

‘’NDRF norms have become outdated and therefore farmers will not benefit with the government’s financial assistance. For rainfed areas, the government should provide Rs 75,000 per hectare while for irrigated areas Rs 1.50 lakh per hectare. The limit of 3 hectares of land for getting financial aid from the farmers hit by nature's fury should be relaxed,’’ he said.