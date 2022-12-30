e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra govt announces minor bureaucratic reshuffle after Assembly session

Sanjay JogUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 11:38 PM IST
Maharashtra govt announces minor bureaucratic reshuffle after Assembly session
The government has appointed ex-Army Men Welfare Director Rajesh Patil as the Joint Managing Director of CIDCO, replacing the incumbent Ashwin A Mudgal, who will join as the Additional Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA. Ajay Annasaheb Gulhane has been made the CEO of Nagpur Smart City and given the additional charge of Additional Municipal Commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

Deepak Singla has been posted as the Additional Commissioner, PMRDA, Pune. Bhagyashree Banayat has been posted as Additional Municipal Commissioner in Nashik and Dr Indurani Jakhar has been posted as Managing Director of MAVIM, Mumbai.

