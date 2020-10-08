Maharashtra government to table Disha legislation in winter session

Maharashtra government will soon enact the Disha Law to curb violence against women and ensure stringent punishment to the guilty on the lines of Andhra Pradesh, said Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Deshmukh led team had visited Andhra Pradesh in February to understand the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2019, which has been symbolically named the Disha Act, after the gang rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in the neighbouring state of Telangana.

Deshmukh told Free Press Journal, ‘’We are going to implement Disha law to curb violence against women and ensure stringent punishment to the guilty, as also implemented in Andhra Pradesh. The entire draft is ready and Maharashtra will soon enact the law.’’ He further said that the cabinet sub-committee will soon meet to give its nod and thereafter the government will table the bill in the winter session of the state legislature which is slated in the first week of December in Nagpur.

Deshmukh two days ago held a marathon meeting with women MPs and legislators and also representatives of various organisations to discuss the government‘s move and also to seek their views for making the new act more comprehensive.

Minister of Woman and Child Welfare Yashomati Thakur said the government is committed to bring in a stringent law to curb atrocities and violence against women. She also hinted that the bill is likely to be presented in the winter session of the state legislature.

NCP’s former legislator Vidya Chavan said the government will have to set up more police stations and also special courts for an early trial.