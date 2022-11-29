Maharashtra Government permits establishment of 12 primary to higher secondary schools, will not provide financial aid

BMC |

Mumbai: Amid ward of words between BJP and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray over the closure of Marathi schools in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Government has approved the establishment of new 12 Primary to Higher Secondary Schools on Self Financed basis run by BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to start CBSE/CISCE courses for students from disadvantaged backgrounds in the city.

The department of school education and sports deputy secretary Mr Sameer Sawant on Tuesday released the government resolution saying that the permission has been granted under the Maharashtra Self Finance Schools (Establishment and Regulations) Rules, 2012 for the academic year 2022-23.

State government will not provide direct or indirect grant

According to the government resolution, since the permission has been granted to start these schools on self finance basis, the state government will not provide direct or indirect financial assistance or grant to them.

It will be mandatory on these schools to strictly comply with the terms and conditions prescribed by the Right to Free and Compulsory Education of Women Act, 2009 and the Maharashtra Right to Free and Compulsory Education of Women Rules, 2011.

Schools will also have to comply with all the terms

Further, these schools will also have to comply with all the terms, conditions and conditions prescribed by the Maharashtra Self-Finance Schools (Establishment and Regulation) Rules, 2012, and any directions given by the Government in addition to the rules, any terms or conditions specified in the circular.

As per the instructions issued by the government, it will be mandatory for the CBSE/CISCE Board candidates to obtain a valid certificate from the government.

Moreover, the government has also granted permission to upgrade Secondary and Higher Secondary Class on Self Financed basis to 9 Schools run by Amaravati Municipal Corporation, Amaravati.