 Maharashtra Government Launches 'Mukhyamantri Vayo Shri Scheme' For Senior Citizens, Over 4.12 Lakh Beneficiaries Enrolled
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai: In a significant initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of life for senior citizens aged 65 and above, the Maharashtra government has implemented the 'Mukhyamantri Vayo Shri Scheme'.

This program has received enthusiastic support across the state, with over 4,12,000 beneficiaries enrolling by October 14, 2024. The Social Justice Department reported that a total of Rs 123.63 crore has been collected, with each beneficiary receiving a one-time payment of Rs 3,000.

The Mukhyamantri Vayo Shri Scheme, administered by the Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance, provides direct financial assistance to eligible senior citizens to help them purchase necessary aids and equipment. This includes items like glasses, hearing aids, walking sticks, wheelchairs, folding walkers, commode chairs, knee braces, lumbar belts, and cervical collars. The scheme aims to address age-related disabilities and weaknesses, enabling seniors to lead a more fulfilling daily life.

Beneficiaries are also encouraged to participate in wellness programs at registered yoga and mental health centers, which help promote their mental well-being through awareness and training.

The scheme was officially launched by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on October 9, 2024, with Rs 3,000 deposited directly into the accounts of 40,220 eligible beneficiaries in Kolhapur district. To date, the state has received applications from 17,83,175 senior citizens, with verification and Aadhaar authentication currently underway.

Maharashtra Govt Pushes To Resolve Longstanding Issue Of 12 Governor-Nominated MLC Seats Pending For...
article-image

Moreover, the State Government has also allowed 15 pilgrimages and 95 Pilgrimages places in the list of Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Scheme for senior citizens. Interestingly, Many of the religious places are of Muslims and Christians.

