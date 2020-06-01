Maharashtra government issues guidelines for public offices

A day after the central government announced an extension of the lockdown in COVID-19 containment zones till June 30 and a phased re-opening of all activities outside it, the Maharashtra government issued a list of guidelines to be followed in government offices. The government has asked officers and staff to strictly follow these guidelines in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The government expects officers and staff to use e-office and send all its communication through e-mails. Similarly, instead of conducting meetings at offices, video conferences should be scheduled.

Public should be given limited entry into offices and temperature checks should be conducted at all entry points. Officers and staff are prohibited from travelling in large numbers in government vehicles.

Here are the guidelines to be followed:

1. The temperature of all staff and visitors entering the office should be checked daily with a thermal scanner/infrared thermometer.

2. All the windows in the office should be kept open to keep the air circulating.

3. All office workers should wear at least triple-layer mask/ surgical mask throughout office hours.

4. All officers and staff in the office should avoid touching their nose, eyes and mouth frequently to prevent infection.

5. If you have a cough/cold, use tissue paper or a handkerchief. The handkerchief should be clean and washed. Handkerchiefs should be washed and cleaned daily. Handkerchiefs must be used while sneezing and coughing. Immediately after using the tissue paper, put it in a closed trash can and wash your hands thoroughly.

6. The distance between two employees in the office should be at least 3 feet. If needed, the seating arrangement should be altered.

7. It is mandatory for all visitors entering the office to wear a mask at all times.

8. Sanitizer should be provided near the entrance of the office and soap/handwash should be provided in each washroom.

9. Everyone should wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds. Wash hands thoroughly with the soap every two hours as well as after using the toilet.

10. Frequently used things such as elevator buttons, bells, tables, stools and other office equipment should be wiped clean with 2% sodium hypochlorite solution three times a day.

11. All computers, printers, scanners etc. in the office should be wiped clean twice a day. These items should be sterilized with a sanitizer containing 70% alcohol.

12. Wash office regularly with soap and water. While doing this, the cleaner should use gloves, rubber boots and triple-layer mask and if the work is done, immediately remove all and dispose off the bio-medical waste according to the rules and wash the hands thoroughly.

13. COVID infection prevention guidelines should be posted at places where they are visible.