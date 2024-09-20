Maharashtra Government Amended Committee For Safety Of School Kids Now Has 21 Members

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has reconstituted a committee to suggest security and safety measures for schoolchildren as directed by the Bombay High Court after the Badlapur molestation incident.

The Bombay HC had, while taking cognisance of the Badlapur incident suo moto, suggested that the state government expand the scope of the committee and include a few more names.

The committee will be chaired by retired high court justice Shalini Phansalkar Joshi, and co-chaired by retired HC judge Sadhna Jadhav.

Now, the committee will have 21 members, including retired IPS officer Meeran Borwankar, psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty, and representatives of parents and of NGOs active in the field.

The committee is tasked with reviewing directives and government circulars on the safety of schoolchildren issued from time to time. It will also examine security measures at schools and campuses, and transportation systems of the schools. It will also recommend other measures for the safety and security of schoolchildren.