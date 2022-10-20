Maharashtra: Goons carried out attack with the help of the state government, alleges Bhaskar Jadhav

Bhaskar Jadhav | File

A day after attack on his residence in Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s firebrand legislator Bhaskar Jadhav on Thursday lashed out at the Shinde Fadnavis government, saying that the attack took place with its blessings.

‘’When I came to Mumbai, there was an army of police to protect me. Between 11 pm and 12 am my security was withdrawn. Every MLA has security of at least one or two policemen. But no police protection was deployed for me. The protection in front of my residence in Chiplun and Mumbai was also withdrawn,’’ claimed said Jadhav who has been stepping up attacks against the Shinde Fadnavis government and also against the union minister Narayan Rane and his two sons Nilesh Rane and Nitesh Rane.

"My house was attacked within two hours of removing my security system, which means that this attack was carried out by goons with the help of the government", alleged Jadhav.

Jadhav accused BJP of below the belt criticism against the opponents. “For two and half years Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister of the state. Today, those who give us ethics lessons (without naming BJP) and tell us to respect the Chief Minister, should refer to the language used by the BJP leaders against Thackeray,’’ he said. He blamed the BJP for lowering the standard in politics.

