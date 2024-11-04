Maharashtra: 'GDP Decline Highlights Shinde-BJP Government's Anti-State Stance,' Alleges Congress Leader Nana Patole

Nana Patole | Photo Credit: Twitter/@NANA_PATOLE

Mumbai: Days after the report from the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council was published, which stated that the per capita income of Maharashtra dropped from 15.2% to 13.3% over the last ten years, the opposition seized on the issue to target the Mahayuti government.

Congress state president Nana Patole alleged, “The report has highlighted that the decline is due to the anti-Maharashtra stance of the Shinde-BJP government and the Central government supporting Gujarat.”

Patole further stated that Gujarat has made significant progress in gross state income and per capita income, with its share exceeding 8%. Gujarat has overtaken Maharashtra in per capita income. States like Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Punjab have surpassed Maharashtra. Gujarat is not progressing on its own merit but is advancing by usurping Maharashtra’s investments. In the southern states where the BJP does not hold power, there is noticeable progress. This indicates that the BJP's rule has been detrimental to Maharashtra. The Maharashtra-loving people will not rest until the anti-state BJP alliance government is removed from power.”

Since the BJP came into power at the Center and state in 2014, there has been continuous injustice towards Maharashtra, Patole said. “Maharashtra receives less funding from the Center, and its progress has been a constant thorn in Gujarat's side. Despite Maharashtra's decline, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis are misleading the public by falsely claiming that Maharashtra is leading. The BJP government at the Center has already highlighted Maharashtra’s decline. The progressive people of Maharashtra are aware and understand everything. The only way for Maharashtra to progress is to send the BJP, Devendra Fadnavis, and Eknath Shinde home, or else this double-engine will leave Maharashtra destitute,” Patole added.

Supriya Sule, MP of NCP(SP), tweeted, "For the first time in a decade, Maharashtra’s GDP contribution has dropped from 15.2% in 2010-11 to just 13.3% in 2023-24, while Gujarat's rose from 7.5% to 8.1%. Even in per capita income, Gujarat has surpassed Maharashtra. This highlights the failure of Mahayuti government to prioritise Maharashtra. With per capita income falling, it's clear that the current administration is insensitive to the needs of the people. Maharashtra deserves a government that invests in its potential for growth.”