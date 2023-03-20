 Maharashtra: Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede visits RSS headquarters in Nagpur
Maharashtra: Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede visits RSS headquarters in Nagpur

Wankhede was accompanied by his wife.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Sameer Wankhede | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Sameer Wankhede visited the RSS headquarters at Reshimbaug in Nagpur on Sunday. He was accompanied by his wife.

The couple paid floral tributes to the memorial of RSS founder Dr Baliram Hedgewar. They were received by senior RSS functionary Ravindra Bokhare. There was speculation that Wankhede might join the BJP.

Wankhede is an admirer of Dr Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar

Late at night Wankhede confirmed to the Free Press Journal that he did visit the RSS HQ. He said he was “always an admirer of Dr Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar, who were true patriots”.

