Maharashtra: Former BJP MLA Atul Shah Unveils Songs Celebrating Indian Scientists For Chandrayaan 3 Project

Atul Shah, a former BJP MLA, has created a musical tribute through two songs dedicated to Indian scientists working on the Chandrayaan 3 project. These songs were officially launched by the City BJP Chief, Ashish Shelar, at the party's office on Tuesday. Shah underlined the significance of using songs as a medium of expressing respect, pride, and delight in the rich tradition of celebrating and poetry that India boasts.

This isn't Shah's first endeavor in creating inspirational songs. Previously, during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 'Ghar Ghar Tiranga' campaign last year, he produced similar motivational tunes. The newly unveiled songs, composed in Marathi and Hindi, feature lyrics penned by Mohan Samant and Mayank Vaidya, with musical arrangements by Datta Thite. The vocal renditions are performed by Dr. Rahul Joshi and Vinod Pandey for Marathi and Hindi versions, respectively.