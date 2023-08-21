PMC Launches Short Film & Song On Eco-Friendly Ganeshtosav |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched a short film and song to promote eco-friendly Ganeshotsav at Little World Mall in Kharghar last week. The municipal commissioner and administrator Ganesh Deshmukh and former House leader Paresh Thakur were present at the BMX theatre in Little World, Kharghar for the launch.

PMC has been carrying out a number of activities under Majhi Vasundhara 3.0. As part of it, PMC has undertaken a campaign to celebrate Ganeshotsav in an environment-friendly manner this year. Aa short film 'Bappa Majha Pravyancha Raja' and a song 'Bappa Morya Re' have been produced under the production company Brand Fruit Advertising were launched. The purpose is to aware citizens under the municipal jurisdiction should celebrate the Ganeshotsav in an environmentally friendly way.

Last year too, the Municipal Corporation had organized an environment-friendly Ganeshotsav competition. This year, the municipality will implement various activities to celebrate the eco-friendly Ganeshotsav. Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh asserted that citizens should come forward themselves to celebrate Ganeshotsav in an environmentally friendly manner. He further added, "We welcome Lord Ganesha in an emotional atmosphere but the picture after immersion of Ganesha is very heart breaking. Public participation is key if this is to be avoided. That is why the Municipal Corporation has taken up the initiative of eco-friendly Ganehotsav. Citizens should follow the Pancha Sutras stated by the Municipal Corporation".

Awareness programme on superstitions regarding snake

The Sanpada unit of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (Maharashtra Superstition Eradication Committee) conducted a programme called Sarp Vigyan on Thursday, ahead of Nag Panchami. The Nag Panchami will be celebrated on August 21.

The programme which was conducted on Thursday, August 17, at School No. 107 of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Turbhe Sector 22, Navi Mumbai to eradicate superstitions regarding snakes.

A total of 170 students attended the programme. Santosh Udre, a snake enthusiast from the Nature Friend Society, used a PowerPoint presentation to educate students about the misconceptions surrounding snakes. He said, “It is a wrong belief that snake do not forget grudges and take revenge even after years. The development of snakes' medulla oblongata (medulla oblongata is the bottom-most part of the brain) is not complete, so they lack memory.”

In addition, placing a snake's fangs/bones in a money-filled hollow is believed to bring financial gain to that individual is also a baseless superstition. “If placing a snake fang in a money-filled hollow led to financial gain, then why would those who handle snakes, like snake charmers, remain poor?” asks an activist Ashok Nikam.

Nikam said, “Storing a ‘Mandul’ snake in a treasure chest is believed to increase the wealth inside the chest. This is also a baseless superstition, as the ‘Mandul’ snake does not possess the ability to print currency notes. So, how could this possibly lead to an increase in wealth?” He added, “The belief that snakes dance to the tune of a snake charmer’s ‘Pungi’ is a superstition. This is because snakes do not have external ears, so they cannot hear any sound. This is why they wouldn't respond to any sound, including the instrument. It's just that they might be observing the movements of the charmer.

