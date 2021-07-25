Maharashtra floods: Thane Municipal Corporation sends staff to Mahad for relief work

Thane Municipal Corporation roped in for help for search and rescue operation in flood affected, Taliye village in Mahad after sending a team of 13 officials of TDRF (Thane disaster response force). The TMC on Sunday had sent a team of 100 official and workers of the health department, waste management and water department of TMC.

As per the instruction from Chief Minister, Udhav Thackeray and cabinet minister, Eknath Shinde, a team was formed by Dr. Vipin Sharma, Municipal Commissioner, TMC. Sharma confirmed that the team left for Mahad on Sunday.

"The team includes an independent health workers team who will survey for patients related to covid-19, epidemic, fever and other water borne diseases. The team had carried 10,000 rapid antigen test kits, Malaria, Dengue and leptospirosis testing kits headed by three doctors, nurse and ward boys. Meanwhile, they are carrying a huge stock of emergency medicine," said an official from TMC.

Sources from TMC said apart from health workers the team comprises sanitary inspectors, workers for sanitization and spraying disinfection and cleaning jobs counting it to total 90 workers. "They have carried 24 pumps, 4 spraying machines, 4 fogging machines and all other equipment and medicine used for sanitizing jobs. A drinking water tanker of 10,000 litres for the affected people and 10,000 litres of water for cleaning purposes. Two trucks of water bottles, rationing kits were sent," added sources.