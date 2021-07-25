Maharashtra floods: Over 100 Thane civic staff sent to Mahad for relief work

Over 100 Thane Municipal Corporation staff have left for Mahad-Poladpur in Raigad district to help with solid waste management, water and other issues post Thursday's devastating landslide and flooding caused by incessant rains, a senior civic official said on Sunday.

TMC commissioner Vipin Sharma told reporters the group includes health staff to carry out surveys to detect COVID-19, dengue, leptospirosis, outbreak of epidemics and fever, and they are carrying 10,000 rapid antigen testing kits and sufficient stock of medicines.

The group also has conservancy staff, sanitary inspectors, 24 pumps, a 10,000 litre water tanker and two trucks with mineral water, rations, blankets etc, he said.

A team of veterinarians has also gone to the area in 10 mini buses, dumpers and jeeps to carry out panchnama of animal carcasses and help in their disposal as per health norms, Sharma informed.

A Maharashtra government release on Sunday afternoon said Raigad accounted for 52 of the 113 deaths caused by landslides, flooding and other rain-related incidents in some parts of the state over the past few days.