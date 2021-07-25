Maharashtra floods: 113 dead, 100 missing in rain-related incidents

Over 1.35 lakh people, rendered homeless in the monsoon fury across Maharashtra, are being relocated to safer places. The death toll from the destruction has risen to 113 in Satara, Mumbai suburban district, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Pune and Ratnagiri, with maximum deaths of 52 in Raigad. Incessant rains and a dozen landslides have affected 875 villages in these districts and 100 people are still missing. The number of deaths may rise as the rescue and relief operations are still underway.

A total of 50 persons were injured in rain related incidents across the state, according to a report issued by the state government.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 2 crore each from the State Disaster Response Fund for Raigad and Ratnagiri and Rs 50 lakh for all the other affected districts together. The department said torrential rainfall in various parts of the state, often coinciding with high tides and also discharge from dams, led to various regions getting inundated.