Maharashtra floods: 113 dead, 100 missing in rain-related incidents

Over 1.35 lakh people, rendered homeless in the monsoon fury across Maharashtra, are being relocated to safer places. The death toll from the destruction has risen to 113 in Satara, Mumbai suburban district, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Pune and Ratnagiri, with maximum deaths of 52 in Raigad. Incessant rains and a dozen landslides have affected 875 villages in these districts and 100 people are still missing. The number of deaths may rise as the rescue and relief operations are still underway.
A total of 50 persons were injured in rain related incidents across the state, according to a report issued by the state government.
The state government has sanctioned Rs 2 crore each from the State Disaster Response Fund for Raigad and Ratnagiri and Rs 50 lakh for all the other affected districts together. The department said torrential rainfall in various parts of the state, often coinciding with high tides and also discharge from dams, led to various regions getting inundated.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has enhanced the number of teams from 26 to 34 to undertake rescue operations in coastal areas hit by landslides and floods. These teams are being deployed in Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Satara, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Pune and Nagpur for rescue and relief work.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also sent two emergency teams to Raigad and Kolhapur. Each of these is equipped with one mobile medical van, four water tankers, one towing lorry and recycling machines. Seventy-five BMC workers – most of them employees from the solid waste management department – have been divided into two groups. A medical team of Lokmanya Tilak Hospital is also accompanying them.
In addition, Indian Navy, Army, Coast Guard and Air Force teams have been deployed in Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sangli and Kolhapur.
Further, the State Disaster Response Force has deployed two teams each in Raigad and Nagpur, while 59 boats comprising 48 NDRF and 11 SDRF personnel have been engaged in rescue operations.
Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, reached flood-hit Chiplun to take stock of the situation. During his visit, CM Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the locals affected by the floods.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, and Higher & Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)