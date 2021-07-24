Maharashtra floods: Decrease in intensity of rainfall in Kolhapur, slight fall in Panchganga water levels

Maharashtra: The rain intensity in flood-hit Kolhapur district in Maharashtra reduced on Saturday afternoon, leading to a slight fall in the water level of the Panchganga river, officials said.

However, at 55.2 feet, the river is still flowing way above the danger mark, which is 43 feet.

The water level of the Panchganga river was recorded at 55.2 feet at the Rajaram weir on Saturday noon. It had reached 56 feet at 6 AM, officials said, adding the intensity of rains has reduced since this morning.

Notably, during the 2019 floods in Kolhapur, the water level of the Panchganga river at Rajaram weir had reached 55 feet.