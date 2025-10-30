Maharashtra Fishermen Protest ‘Unfair’ Aid Policy, Demand Relief For Marine Sector | Representation Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government's plans to provide emergency financial assistance to freshwater fish farms affected by heavy rainfall, has caused resentment among marine fishermen who demanded similar help.

Stating that the differential treatment as unacceptable, the Akhil Maharashtra Macchimar Kruti Committee said that the marine fishing community, which significantly contributes to the state's economy, has been hit by nine consecutive storms over the past two months. "Many boats have sunk, lakhs of rupees worth of equipment and nets have been lost, and there have been human casualties in some areas. Despite this, the government has not announced any compensation for marine fishermen," the association said.

Bernard D'Mello, working president of the committee, stated that the government's apathy is devastating the lives of marine fishermen. "Every day, the risk of going out to sea increases, but all we get from the government is silence and assurances. If this situation continues, the fishing community will raise its voice strongly through democratic means," said D'Mello.

The committee has formally written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding compensation for marine fishermen. The letter demands that the government provide immediate assistance to marine fishermen, similar to the aid given to freshwater fishermen.

However, no concrete response has been received from the government so far. Fishermen are expressing anger and frustration, feeling that the government is neglecting their needs, the committee said.

Devendra Damodar Tandel, president of the Akhil Maharashtra Macchimar Kruti Committee, have demanded immediate relief, including a reduction in diesel prices, boat-wise surveys, and implementation of a 'weather damage insurance scheme.' If their demands are not met, they warn of repercussions in the upcoming local body elections.

