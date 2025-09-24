Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane Urges Full Utilisation Of PMMSY Funds, Expedites Welfare Corporations |

Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to prepare a roadmap to fully utilize the funds allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). He also instructed that the process of establishing welfare corporations for marine and inland fisherfolk be expedited and completed by the end of this month.

Speaking at a review meeting on PMMSY at Mantralaya, Minister Rane said that a large portion of the scheme’s funds is being invested in infrastructure development, and these projects must be completed by February. Projects that have not yet started should be included in PMMSY-II, he added. To ensure 100 percent utilization of funds, priority should also be given to individual beneficiary schemes, with expenditure planned item-wise.

Read Also Maharashtra Govt & AAAI Launch National Poster Design Challenge

The Minister further stressed the importance of swiftly setting up the Maharashtra Marine Fishermen Welfare Corporation and the Maharashtra Inland Fishermen Welfare Corporation. These bodies will work to address various issues faced by fisherfolk. “The establishment of these corporations should be treated as a priority, and the process must be completed by the end of this month,” Rane directed.