Maharashtra: First Zika virus case found in Pune; 50-year-old patient recovers

Maharashtra has reported its first case of Zika virus infection. A 50-year-old woman from Pune’s Purandar tehsil tested positive for the infection and was admitted to the Belsar primary health center. Sources said she has recovered and has been discharged. Her family didn’t contract the infection from her, sources said. With this case, Maharashtra has become the second state after Kerala to report Zika infection.

A health department team comprising state survey officer Dr Pradeep Awate, assistant director (elephant disease) Dr Kamalapurkar, state entomologist Dr Mahendra Jagtap, and members of the state-level rapid response team visited Belsar village and took stock of the situation. The team held an emergency meeting of sarpanch, gram panchayat members, staff of the primary health centre, medical officers of Purandar taluka and health workers. They were instructed over next steps and line of action after finding Zika patients in the area.

Zika virus disease is a mild disease caused by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which bite during early mornings or even late evenings. Over 80 per cent patients exhibit no symptoms. Unlike dengue and chikungunya, Zika can also be transmitted through bodily fluids like blood, and semen, or even organ transplants. Those who show symptoms could have fever, body ache, itchy eyes, acne, and joint pain.

While enabling surveys for Zika and other insect-borne diseases, the health department has instructed all concerned to take precautions to ensure that Covid-19 surveys and vaccinations are not neglected.