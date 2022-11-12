Maharashtra: Explosive-like object scare in Raigad turns out to be false alarm | ANI

After around eight hours of operation, the Raigad police discovered that the explosive-like device that was found under a bridge on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district was a dummy which was later defused with the help of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

According to police, a local found two bunches of six gelatin sticks each, attached to an electric circuit, and a watch in the river bed which is hardly a foot deep below the Bhogwati River Bridge on the Mumbai Goa highway on Thursday evening around 6 pm, and alerted the police.

Acting immediately the Raigad police, cordoned offand traffic movement at one side of the bridge was stopped to facilitate the BDDS to defuse the explosive-like object.

Devendra Pol, a senior police inspector from Pen police station said that the apparatus was not connected to any detonator and no explosive was found in it. “We found thermocol inside the object,” saidPol.

However, he admitted that it was not an act of mischievousness. “A thorough investigation will be carried outto know how it came to the riverbed,” said Pol, adding that at present Pen police are investigating the case. The ATS is also investigating simultaneously.

Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge and Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Zende also reached the spot. A joint operation by the BDDS from Raigad and Navi Mumbai safely fished the object out of the river.

“An X-ray scan confirmed that it was a dummy bomb. No untoward incident has taken place at this place,” said Senior PI Pol. He added that an FIR will be registered following an investigation.

Meanwhile, Raigad police appreciated the young man of Raigad district who immediately reported the incident to the police and cooperated with the police.