Maharashtra: 'Encounter specialist' Daya Nayak transferred from Mumbai to Gondia

Mumbai: Two days after four inspectors, serving in Mumbai police since many years, were transferred out of Mumbai to the interior parts of the state, the government on Thursday issued transfer order of police inspector and encounter specialist Daya Nayak. Nayak was transferred to Gondia district. An order to this effect was issued from the office of Director General of Police.

The order signed by additional director general of police Kulwant Singh Sarangal stated that Nayak was transferred to Gondia on administrative grounds.

On Thursday, the government also transferred officer Rajkumar Kothmire from Thane Crime Branch to Gadchiroli district. On Tuesday, inspectors Nandkumar Gopale, Sudhir Dalvi, Sachin Kadam and Kedari Pawar were transferred out from the Mumbai Police.

Gopale was transferred to the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Jalna, Dalvi was transferred to PTC Nanveej, Pawar was transferred to Jalgaon and Kadam was transferred to Aurangabad.

Nayak, who was currently posted with the Juhu Unit of Anti-Terrorism Squad has been instrumental in detecting several important drug-related cases during his stint with the ATS.

Gopale, Pawar and Dalvi have earlier worked in Mumbai Crime Branch and had been instrumental in detecting several crime and terrorism-related cases in the past.

Apart from these officers, police inspector Nitin Thakre who was posted with the Thane Crime Branch was transferred to Nandurbar on Tuesday.