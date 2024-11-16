Maharashtra Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Pledges ₹7,000 Per Quintal For Soybean Crops If Congress Comes To Power, Criticizes BJP's MSP Record

LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File Image | X

Congress MP and leader Rahul Gandhi made a major election promise on Friday, vowing to pay farmers Rs 7000 per quintal for their soyabean crops should his party come to power. He also pledged that the difference between the minimum support price (MSP) and the Rs 7,000 rate would be provided as a bonus. Additionally, Gandhi announced plans to form a committee to determine a fair price for onion and set an MSE for cotton.

In a tweet, Gandhi criticised the BJP's record on MSP for soybean, stating: “For the last three elections; the BIP has been promising Rs 6,000 MSP for soybean, yet farmers are still forced to sell their hard-earned crop for just Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per quintal,” promising, “Maha Vikas Aghadi will ensure justice, fair prices, and a fair return for farmers’ hard work.” This promise is significant in light of the ongoing demand from farmers for better MSP for soyabean, cotton, and onions.

BJP's Pledge

The BJP has also pledged Rs 6.000 per quintal for soybean in its manifesto and proposed the establishment of a dedicated supply chain system to boost soyabean production, processing and MSP. At a recent rally in Vidarbha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had echoed the BIPs commitment, stating, “The Mahayuti government has promised to give Rs 6,000 per quintal for soyabean.”

Rahul Gandhi's announcement also comes as part of Congress’s broader strategy to appeal to voters with significant promises. For instance, the party has also vowed to provide Rs 3,000 a month to women under the Mahalaxmi Yojana. In contrast, the BJP—led Mahayuti alliance has pledged to raise the amount provided under the Ladki Bahin Scheme from the current Rs 1,500 to Rs2,100. In response, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed a rally in Nanded, defending his government’s support for farmers.

“Our government has provided Rs 15,000 crore in assistance to farmers over the last two years,” Shinde said. “We are committed to helping soyabean and cotton farmers and have decided to waive farm loans. We will also expand soyabean procurement centres in the state and implement the ‘Bhavantar’ scheme to compensate farmers for losses after MSP is paid.” ‘With these announcements, both the Congress and BJP are seeking to strengthen their positions ahead of the upcoming elections by appealing to the state’s crucial farming community.