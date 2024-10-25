Maharashtra Elections 2024: MLA Zeeshan Siddique Dumps Congress To Join NCP, Fielded From Mumbai's Bandra East; Video |

Mumbai: Slain NCP leader Baba Siddique's son and former Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeeshan Siddique joined the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction in Mumbai on Friday. Siddique was expelled from Congress for in August anti-party activities. He was charged with allegedly cross-voting in the Maharashtra legislative council elections, however refuted.

NCP immediately announced Zeeshan Siddique as their party candidate from Bandra East Constituency for the upcoming Assembly polls. He will be facing Shiv Sena UBT's Varun Sardesai from the seat this time.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, former Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeeshan Siddiqui joins the NCP in Mumbai.



NCP announces Zeeshan Siddiqui as party candidate from Bandra East Constituency for #MaharashtraElection2024

After joining NCP, Zeeshan Siddique expressed that he was deceived by the Congress and MAV leaders. He informed that he was in touch with the MVA leaders in past few days. However, in tough times, Ajit Pawar and NCP trusted him and hence he joined his team. He further stated that he will fulfill his father's dream of winning the seat by record margin.

#WATCH | Mumbai: After joining NCP, Zeeshan Siddiqui says, "Maha Vikas Aghadi declared their candidates and Congress' sitting seat was given to Shiv Sena (UBT), this is very unfortunate. Congress leaders and Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders were in touch with me in the past few…

Speaking to the reporters, Zeeshan said, "Maha Vikas Aghadi declared their candidates and Congress' sitting seat was given to Shiv Sena (UBT), this is very unfortunate. Congress leaders and Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders were in touch with me in the past few days...But they intended to deceive. In that difficult time, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and NCP placed their trust in me. I am thankful to them. It was an unfinished dream of my father that we have to win this seat again and fight fo the rights of people. He was murdered while fighting for this. His blood runs in my veins and I will fight his fight and win Bandra East with a record margin..."

A disgruntled Siddique recently slammed the Congress-Sena UBT alliance after the Shiv Sena UBT fielded Varun Sardesai as their candidate from the Bandra East constituency.

After the announcement by Sena UBT, Zeeshan took his social media handle on X to criticise the Congress and their allies. In his post, he said, "I have heard that old friends have declared themselves as candidates from Vandre East. Keep a relationship with only those who give you respect and honour, Meaning there is no benefit in increasing the crowd'. Now the public will decide!!!!"

सुना है पुराने दोस्तों ने वांद्रे पुर्व में अपना उम्मीदवार घोषित कर दिया है । साथ निभाना तो कभी इनकी फितरत में था ही नहीं।



“रिश्ता उसी से रखो जो इज़्ज़त और सम्मान दे,

मतलब की भीड़ बढ़ाने का कोई फ़ायदा नहीं।”



अब फैसला जनता लेगी!!!!

Zeeshan's move of joining the NCP comes just weeks after his father, former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three shooters in Mumbai's Bandra. He was killed on October 12 right outside Zeeshan Siddique's office taking defence of the sound of fireworks that were burst for Dussehra celebrations in the area.

My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain.

I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!

Breaking silence on his father's death, Zeeshan shared a statement on his social media handle last week where he demanded justice and also urged that his death should not be politicised by any means.

"My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain," Zeeshan said in a statement.