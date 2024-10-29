Maharashtra Elections 2024: Battle For BJP Ticket Intensifies In Mira Bhayandar Constituency

Congress candidate Muzaffar Hussain (L), Geeta Jain (Centre) Narendra Mehta (R) | File

With less than 24 hours remaining for the deadline to file nominations, the battle between aspiring candidates to bag the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket for the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly segment has gone down to the wire. The BJP on Monday announced its third list comprising 25 candidates for the upcoming elections.

With this latest release, the BJP has now named a total of 146 candidates for the elections, bringing the party closer to finalising its roster for the high-stakes elections. However, uncertainty persists over who will contest the elections from this assembly segment from the Maha-Yuti (MY) alliance amid intense speculations. Both aspirants- sitting legislator- Geeta Jain (an independent who had lent her support to the Shinde-led MY government) and former legislator- Narendra Mehta filed their nomination papers on Monday.

Geeta Jain Filing her papers. |

Narendra Mehta filing his papers |

On the other hand, former district president-Adv. Ravi Vyas and Vikram Pratap Singh are also vying for the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde Camp) tickets respectively. Meanwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate- Muzaffar Hussain (Congress) filed his nomination on Monday.

The name of Hussain who has taken a lead in the campaigning process had fared in the first list of candidates announced by the Congress party giving him an edge over his yet to be named Maha Yuti candidate.