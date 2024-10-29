 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Battle For BJP Ticket Intensifies In Mira Bhayandar Constituency
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Battle For BJP Ticket Intensifies In Mira Bhayandar Constituency

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Battle For BJP Ticket Intensifies In Mira Bhayandar Constituency

With this latest release, the BJP has now named a total of 146 candidates for the elections, bringing the party closer to finalising its roster for the high-stakes elections.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
Congress candidate Muzaffar Hussain (L), Geeta Jain (Centre) Narendra Mehta (R) | File

With less than 24 hours remaining for the deadline to file nominations, the battle between aspiring candidates to bag the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket for the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly segment has gone down to the wire. The BJP on Monday announced its third list comprising 25 candidates for the upcoming elections.

With this latest release, the BJP has now named a total of 146 candidates for the elections, bringing the party closer to finalising its roster for the high-stakes elections. However, uncertainty persists over who will contest the elections from this assembly segment from the Maha-Yuti (MY) alliance amid intense speculations. Both aspirants- sitting legislator- Geeta Jain (an independent who had lent her support to the Shinde-led MY government) and former legislator- Narendra Mehta filed their nomination papers on Monday.

Geeta Jain Filing her papers.

Geeta Jain Filing her papers. |

Narendra Mehta filing his papers

Narendra Mehta filing his papers |

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP-SP Baramati Candidate Yugendra Pawar Files Nomination In...
article-image

On the other hand, former district president-Adv. Ravi Vyas and Vikram Pratap Singh are also vying for the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde Camp) tickets respectively. Meanwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate- Muzaffar Hussain (Congress) filed his nomination on Monday.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anand Dighe's Nephew Kedar Takes Blessings At Shakti Sthal In Thane, To...
article-image

The name of Hussain who has taken a lead in the campaigning process had fared in the first list of candidates announced by the Congress party giving him an edge over his yet to be named Maha Yuti candidate.       

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Seat-Sharing Disputes Cause Turmoil Among Alliances Ahead Of Nominations
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Seat-Sharing Disputes Cause Turmoil Among Alliances Ahead Of Nominations
Mumbai Accident: 22-Year-Old Delivery Man Dies After Being Run Over In Bandra; Police Files FIR Against Unidentified Driver
Mumbai Accident: 22-Year-Old Delivery Man Dies After Being Run Over In Bandra; Police Files FIR Against Unidentified Driver
Mumbai: Diamond Brokers Flee With Precious Stones Worth ₹1.26 Crore From BKC Trader
Mumbai: Diamond Brokers Flee With Precious Stones Worth ₹1.26 Crore From BKC Trader
Diwali 2024: BMC Urges Limited Firecracker Use, Fire Brigade Boosts Fire Safety Awareness Amid Festival Incidents; Check Essential Do’s & Don’ts
Diwali 2024: BMC Urges Limited Firecracker Use, Fire Brigade Boosts Fire Safety Awareness Amid Festival Incidents; Check Essential Do’s & Don’ts
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Seat-Sharing Disputes Cause Turmoil Among Alliances Ahead Of...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Seat-Sharing Disputes Cause Turmoil Among Alliances Ahead Of...

Mumbai Accident: 22-Year-Old Delivery Man Dies After Being Run Over In Bandra; Police Files FIR...

Mumbai Accident: 22-Year-Old Delivery Man Dies After Being Run Over In Bandra; Police Files FIR...

Mumbai: Diamond Brokers Flee With Precious Stones Worth ₹1.26 Crore From BKC Trader

Mumbai: Diamond Brokers Flee With Precious Stones Worth ₹1.26 Crore From BKC Trader

Diwali 2024: BMC Urges Limited Firecracker Use, Fire Brigade Boosts Fire Safety Awareness Amid...

Diwali 2024: BMC Urges Limited Firecracker Use, Fire Brigade Boosts Fire Safety Awareness Amid...

Bandra Terminus Stampede: GRP Probe Highlights Overcrowding, Calls for Better Crowd Control; WR...

Bandra Terminus Stampede: GRP Probe Highlights Overcrowding, Calls for Better Crowd Control; WR...