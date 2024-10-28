 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anand Dighe's Nephew Kedar Takes Blessings At Shakti Sthal In Thane, To File Nomination Against Eknath Shinde; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Anand Dighe's Nephew Kedar Takes Blessings At Shakti Sthal In Thane, To File Nomination Against Eknath Shinde; VIDEO

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anand Dighe's Nephew Kedar Takes Blessings At Shakti Sthal In Thane, To File Nomination Against Eknath Shinde; VIDEO

Thane's Kopri-Pachpackhadi seat is set to witness a fierce battle between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackarey-led Shiv Sena. In the Sena's political bastion, Thane, CM Shinde is contesting from his traditional seat Kopri-Pachpakhad and Sena (UBT) has fielded Anand Dighe's nephew Kedar against Shinde. Notably, Anand Dighe is Eknath Shinde's mentor

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Kedar Dighe is fielded against CM Eknath Shinde | ANI & File

Thane: With the Maharashtra assembly elections around the corner and one day left for filing the nominations, all key leaders have stepped out today (Monday, October 28) to fill their nomination forms. Among the key leaders is CM Eknath Shinde who filed nomination from his political bastion and traditional seat- Thane's Kopri-Pachpachadi. Notably, Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe against Eknath Shinde from Kopri seat.

Kedar is nephew of Anand Dighe, the mentor of Eknath Shinde. The Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency is set to witness a fierce battle between Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Kedar on Monday visited Shakti Sthal in Thane, the samadhi of Dharmaveer Anang Dighe, to take blessings before filing his nomination against Eknath Shinde.

Kedar Dighe said, "I took blessings of my uncle Anand Dhighe, who worked for the people of Thane his whole life. I want to get works done for the people of Thane in next five years, which could not be done in the last 20 years. The issues like dumping, traffic and roads needs to be solved. Only building flyovers is not enough. I am heading to answer the common man's daily problems," Dighe said speaking with ANI.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat: PM Modi & Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Inaugurate India’s First Private Military Aircraft Plant In Vadodara
Gujarat: PM Modi & Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Inaugurate India’s First Private Military Aircraft Plant In Vadodara
Festive Fervour At Dalal Street: Sensex Hits 80,000 Mark Again, Nifty Makes Gains As Well
Festive Fervour At Dalal Street: Sensex Hits 80,000 Mark Again, Nifty Makes Gains As Well
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Fire Department Sprays Water On Illegal Firecracker Stock, Seizes Inventory; Visuals Surface
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Fire Department Sprays Water On Illegal Firecracker Stock, Seizes Inventory; Visuals Surface
Dhanteras 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Time And City-Wise Dhantrayodashi Timings
Dhanteras 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Time And City-Wise Dhantrayodashi Timings
Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Ajit Pawar File Nominations Amid Show Of Strength;...
article-image

Dharmaveer Anand Dighe was a firebrand leader of Thane. Shinde is Anand Dighe's protégé. After the split of Shiv Sena in 2022, Dighe's nephew chose to stay with the Uddhav Thackeray faction. He was keen in contesting 2024 Lok Sabha too, however, he has been fielded for assembly polls.

Before filing his nomination, Eknath Shinde also took blessings of late Anand Dighe by visiting Anand Ashram, Dighe's then residence and now Shiv Sena's central office.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers At Maa Kamakhya Temple In...
article-image

Shinde is a four-term MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat and has been winning the seat every election with higher margins than his opponents. The seat falls in Thane Lok Sabha constituency, from where Shinde's right hand Naresh Mhaske won, defeating Sena (UBT) leader and sitting MP Rajan Vichare. Notably, Vichare has now filed nomination from Thane assembly, against BJP's Sanjay Kelkar.

Thane city, the political bastion of Eknath Shinde has three assembly seats. For Sena (UBT) will give thought fight to Shiv Sena and BJP in Thane and undoubtedly, winning all three seats would not be an easy battle. Winning Thane is not only a matter of electoral success for Shinde and Mahayuti, but is a fight for retaining the political bastion as well.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Fire Department Sprays Water On Illegal Firecracker Stock, Seizes Inventory;...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Fire Department Sprays Water On Illegal Firecracker Stock, Seizes Inventory;...

Mumbai: Yohan Karnani Clinches Player Of The Tournament Award At Gopal Vazirani Memorial Squash...

Mumbai: Yohan Karnani Clinches Player Of The Tournament Award At Gopal Vazirani Memorial Squash...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anand Dighe's Nephew Kedar Takes Blessings At Shakti Sthal In Thane, To...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anand Dighe's Nephew Kedar Takes Blessings At Shakti Sthal In Thane, To...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Files Nomination Papers From Baramati Seat

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Files Nomination Papers From Baramati Seat

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP-SP Baramati Candidate Yugendra Pawar Files Nomination In...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP-SP Baramati Candidate Yugendra Pawar Files Nomination In...