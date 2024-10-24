Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh Publishing Book To Clear His 'Tainted' Name, Says BJP's Ram Kadam

BJP leader Ram Kadam (left) and former home minister Anil Deshmukh | File

Mumbai: BJP MLA Ram Kadam has criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and specially the NCP-Sharad Pawar faction for misleading the people of Maharashtra and not having a face for Maharashtra assembly elections. Kadam's attack came after former home minster under the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, Anil Deshmukh announced that he is publishing a book 'Diary of a Home Minister' accounting his 14 months jail stay, false charges against him and conspiracy to topple the MVA government.

NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh was released from Arthur Road prison in December 2022 after being jailed for over 13 months. He was arrested under the charges on money laundering and corruption. The charges were pressed by ED and CBI.

Releasing a video to media, BJP leader Ram Kadam said, "Anil Deshmukh is misleading the people of Maharashtra. He wants to clear his tainted face ahead of Maharashtra elections by publishing a book. He wants to contest elections and cannot face people. But people of Maharashtra have not forgotten the money laundering, the former home minister Deshmukh was involved in," Kadam said.

"This is nothing but a well-thought political conspiracy to clear image before elections. People will not forget the attempts to extort Rs 100 crore from the police against transfers. It is not a Maha Vikas Aghadi but a Maha 'Vasooli Aghadi'," the BJP MLA added.

On Thursday morning, Deshmukh sharing the cover page of his book said, Behind every headline lies a deeper story – discover the shocking truths in my electrifying political autobiography."

"The book set in a post-Covid Mumbai, unfolds with a bomb-scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, Deshmukh's decisive actions against controversial figures like former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh and Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze. The book reveals how Deshmukh became target of tainted policemen, opposition party and central agencies," says the back cover of the book posted by Deshmukh on X says.

The book is been released amid the politically heated atmosphere in the state with less than a month left for polling for 2024 assembly elections.