 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh Publishing Book To Clear His 'Tainted' Name, Says BJP's Ram Kadam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh Publishing Book To Clear His 'Tainted' Name, Says BJP's Ram Kadam

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh Publishing Book To Clear His 'Tainted' Name, Says BJP's Ram Kadam

After former home minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh announced that he is publishing a book on the false charges against him, resulting in 14 months of jail stay and conspiracy to topple the MVA government, BJP MLA Ram Kadam has taken a gibe saying, the NCP (SP) is misleading people and Deshmukh wants to clear his name ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
BJP leader Ram Kadam (left) and former home minister Anil Deshmukh | File

Mumbai: BJP MLA Ram Kadam has criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and specially the NCP-Sharad Pawar faction for misleading the people of Maharashtra and not having a face for Maharashtra assembly elections. Kadam's attack came after former home minster under the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, Anil Deshmukh announced that he is publishing a book 'Diary of a Home Minister' accounting his 14 months jail stay, false charges against him and conspiracy to topple the MVA government.

NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh was released from Arthur Road prison in December 2022 after being jailed for over 13 months. He was arrested under the charges on money laundering and corruption. The charges were pressed by ED and CBI.

Releasing a video to media, BJP leader Ram Kadam said, "Anil Deshmukh is misleading the people of Maharashtra. He wants to clear his tainted face ahead of Maharashtra elections by publishing a book. He wants to contest elections and cannot face people. But people of Maharashtra have not forgotten the money laundering, the former home minister Deshmukh was involved in," Kadam said.

Read Also
'False Charges Of Conspiracy To Overthrow MVA Govt', Anil Deshmukh To Publish Book Ahead Of...
article-image

"This is nothing but a well-thought political conspiracy to clear image before elections. People will not forget the attempts to extort Rs 100 crore from the police against transfers. It is not a Maha Vikas Aghadi but a Maha 'Vasooli Aghadi'," the BJP MLA added.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 2 Passengers Arrested After DRI Intercepts Flight, Uncovers Smuggled Gold Weighing 9,487 gm Worth ₹7.69 Crores
Mumbai: 2 Passengers Arrested After DRI Intercepts Flight, Uncovers Smuggled Gold Weighing 9,487 gm Worth ₹7.69 Crores
Cyclone Dana: Indian Navy Prepares For Disaster Relief Along Odisha & Bengal Coast, NDRF Teams Deployed; VIDEO
Cyclone Dana: Indian Navy Prepares For Disaster Relief Along Odisha & Bengal Coast, NDRF Teams Deployed; VIDEO
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs 3 Suspects From Pune; Total Arrests Reach 14
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs 3 Suspects From Pune; Total Arrests Reach 14
From Farmhouses To Investments: What’s In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Wallet? Here’s What Her ₹12 Crore Net Worth Includes!
From Farmhouses To Investments: What’s In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Wallet? Here’s What Her ₹12 Crore Net Worth Includes!

On Thursday morning, Deshmukh sharing the cover page of his book said, Behind every headline lies a deeper story – discover the shocking truths in my electrifying political autobiography."

Read Also
Mumbai: Dismissed Cop Sachin Vaze Offers Narco Test To Prove ₹100 Cr Bribery Allegations Against...
article-image

"The book set in a post-Covid Mumbai, unfolds with a bomb-scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, Deshmukh's decisive actions against controversial figures like former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh and Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze. The book reveals how Deshmukh became target of tainted policemen, opposition party and central agencies," says the back cover of the book posted by Deshmukh on X says.

The book is been released amid the politically heated atmosphere in the state with less than a month left for polling for 2024 assembly elections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2 Passengers Arrested After DRI Intercepts Flight, Uncovers Smuggled Gold Weighing 9,487 gm...

Mumbai: 2 Passengers Arrested After DRI Intercepts Flight, Uncovers Smuggled Gold Weighing 9,487 gm...

Devendra Fadnavis Vs Nana Patole: Who Will Wrest Control Of Vidarbha?

Devendra Fadnavis Vs Nana Patole: Who Will Wrest Control Of Vidarbha?

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs 3 Suspects From Pune; Total Arrests Reach 14

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs 3 Suspects From Pune; Total Arrests Reach 14

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh Publishing Book To Clear His 'Tainted' Name, Says BJP's...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh Publishing Book To Clear His 'Tainted' Name, Says BJP's...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA's Unity Should Come Before The People,' Says Shiv Sena-UBT...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA's Unity Should Come Before The People,' Says Shiv Sena-UBT...