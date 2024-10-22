 'False Charges Of Conspiracy To Overthrow MVA Govt', Anil Deshmukh To Publish Book Ahead Of Maharashtra Elections
With the assembly elections around the corner, Maharashtra will witness a direct contest between Mahayuti and MVA. Amid the heated political atmosphere, NCP (SP) leader and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is releasing a book on false charges against him, conspiracy to topple the MVA government and his 14-month stay in prison.

Updated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Anil Deshmukh after he came out of Mumbai's Arthur Road Prison | File

Mumbai: Former Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar faction leader Anil Deshmukh is all set to release a book unraveling a conspiracy to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, false charges against him. The book named 'Diary of Home Minister' is been released with the Maharashtra assembly elections around the corner.

Deshmukh, who was the home minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government was released from Arthur Road Jail after more than 13 months after he was arrested on charges of corruption and money laundering. The opposition MVA alliance has been alleging that the Mahayuti government leaders conspired against Deshmukh leading to his jail time.

NCP (SP) leader Deshmukh said, "I was the Home Minister when there was a Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. I was falsely accused and imprisoned. I was in jail for almost 14 months on a false charge. The people of Maharashtra are eager to know who and how they hatched a conspiracy against me and how they tried to overthrow the MVA government through me and how I and my family were harassed."

"I started writing this book while I was in prison. Who and how conspired to trap me. The book "Diary of Home Minister" is finally ready and will be published in Hindi, Marathi and English," the former Home Minister said.

Anil Deshmukh on 28 December, 2022 was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road jail after Bombay High Court refused to stay his bail in corruption case. The 73-year-old leader was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021. The ED’s money laundering case was based on the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in April 2021.

Former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh in a letter to then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and others in March 2021 had alleged that Deshmukh had instructed certain police officers, including dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore every month from the owners of bars and restaurants.

