 Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'SP Demanded 12 Seats In MVA, But Satisfied With Fewer', Says Akhilesh Yadav In Dhule
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: 'SP Demanded 12 Seats In MVA, But Satisfied With Fewer', Says Akhilesh Yadav In Dhule

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'SP Demanded 12 Seats In MVA, But Satisfied With Fewer', Says Akhilesh Yadav In Dhule

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who is on Maharashtra visit ahead of assembly elections, said that the SP has demanded 12 seats in MVA, but SP is such a party which sometimes is satisfied with fewer seats. Yadav held events at Malegaon and Dhule. SP MLA Abu Azmi was also present.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Akhilesh Yadav with Abu Azmi in Maharashtra | ANI

Dhule: The Samajwadi Party (SP) cheif Akhilesh Yadav who is on Maharashtra visit ahead of the state assembly elections, said that the ensuing elections will not only change politics in Maharashtra but for the entire country. It will be a historic election, he said during his rally in Dhule. Yadav also held events at Malegaon on Friday.

Speaking on the seat-sharing for Maharashtra elections, Yadav highlighted that the SP had demanded 12 seats in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) but they are the party which is satisfied with fewer seats. He stressed that SP already has two MLAs in Maharashtra. SP MLA from Mumbai, Abu Azmi was also present with Yadav.

Earlier this week, Abu Azmi has posted on X that no parties in Maharashtra should announce candidates for assembly elections without discussion with the SP. However, he later clarified that all discussions within the MVA were within Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) and that he wanted to remind them of other alliance partners.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA Leaders Accuse Ruling Parties Of Tinkering With Voter Lists
article-image

Congress leader, LoP Vijay Waddetiwar speaking on the seat-sharing with SP has recently said that the doors of Congress are always open for SP. While, the seat-sharing formula for Maharashtra for Congress and SP will be similar to that of Uttar Pradesh, Waddetiwar had said speaking with media.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'SP Demanded 12 Seats In MVA, But Satisfied With Fewer', Says Akhilesh Yadav In Dhule
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'SP Demanded 12 Seats In MVA, But Satisfied With Fewer', Says Akhilesh Yadav In Dhule
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced, Check Required Documents
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced, Check Required Documents
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 FY25 Net Profit Surges 14% Quarter On Quarter To ₹4,461 Crore
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 FY25 Net Profit Surges 14% Quarter On Quarter To ₹4,461 Crore
'Aur Kitna Overacting...': Sunny Deol Unveils Intense FIRST Look Poster Of Jatt Leaves Netizens Disappointed
'Aur Kitna Overacting...': Sunny Deol Unveils Intense FIRST Look Poster Of Jatt Leaves Netizens Disappointed
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Huge Blow To Mahayuti Alliance As Key Leaders From Sawantwadi...
article-image

On Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav too the opportunity to slam the Mahayuti government saying the road in Uttar Pradesh are better than Maharashtra. "We have road where aircraft can be landed. Has the transport minister built such roads in Maharashtra?", he said, adding that he was fed-up with the potholes he witnessed during his visit to Malegaon ad Dhule.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'SP Demanded 12 Seats In MVA, But Satisfied With Fewer', Says Akhilesh...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'SP Demanded 12 Seats In MVA, But Satisfied With Fewer', Says Akhilesh...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Motorcade Stopped By Local Women In Dare Village; Here's What...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Motorcade Stopped By Local Women In Dare Village; Here's What...

Palghar Murder: Man Strangles Wife To Death In Vasai Over Infidelity Suspicion; Stores Body In...

Palghar Murder: Man Strangles Wife To Death In Vasai Over Infidelity Suspicion; Stores Body In...

'Local Train Derailment at Kalyan Disrupted Both Side Suburban Services', Says Central Railway

'Local Train Derailment at Kalyan Disrupted Both Side Suburban Services', Says Central Railway

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Illegal Liquor, Cash & Valuable Metal Worth ₹10.64 Cr Seized In 3 Days...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Illegal Liquor, Cash & Valuable Metal Worth ₹10.64 Cr Seized In 3 Days...