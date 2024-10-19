Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'SP Demanded 12 Seats In MVA, But Satisfied With Fewer', Says Akhilesh Yadav In Dhule

Akhilesh Yadav with Abu Azmi in Maharashtra | ANI

Dhule: The Samajwadi Party (SP) cheif Akhilesh Yadav who is on Maharashtra visit ahead of the state assembly elections, said that the ensuing elections will not only change politics in Maharashtra but for the entire country. It will be a historic election, he said during his rally in Dhule. Yadav also held events at Malegaon on Friday.

Speaking on the seat-sharing for Maharashtra elections, Yadav highlighted that the SP had demanded 12 seats in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) but they are the party which is satisfied with fewer seats. He stressed that SP already has two MLAs in Maharashtra. SP MLA from Mumbai, Abu Azmi was also present with Yadav.

#WATCH | Dhule, Maharashtra: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "The Samajwadi Party has asked for 12 seats in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. We already have two MLAs. We are those people who are sometimes satisfied with fewer seats also..." pic.twitter.com/82u1rxX21U — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2024

Earlier this week, Abu Azmi has posted on X that no parties in Maharashtra should announce candidates for assembly elections without discussion with the SP. However, he later clarified that all discussions within the MVA were within Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) and that he wanted to remind them of other alliance partners.

Dhule, Maharashtra: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "This is going to be a historic election in Maharashtra...While this is an election in Maharashtra, it is also an election in the country where the decision will change the politics of Maharashtra and the country..." pic.twitter.com/WkwmC2oZFT — IANS (@ians_india) October 19, 2024

Congress leader, LoP Vijay Waddetiwar speaking on the seat-sharing with SP has recently said that the doors of Congress are always open for SP. While, the seat-sharing formula for Maharashtra for Congress and SP will be similar to that of Uttar Pradesh, Waddetiwar had said speaking with media.

On Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav too the opportunity to slam the Mahayuti government saying the road in Uttar Pradesh are better than Maharashtra. "We have road where aircraft can be landed. Has the transport minister built such roads in Maharashtra?", he said, adding that he was fed-up with the potholes he witnessed during his visit to Malegaon ad Dhule.