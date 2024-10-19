Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Huge Blow To Mahayuti Alliance As Key Leaders From Sawantwadi And Solapur Join Shiv Sena (UBT)

Former BJP MLC Deepak Salunkhe from Sangola, Solapur, joined UBT Shiv Sena | FPJ

The UBT Shiv Sena has dealt a significant setback to the Mahayuti alliance as two prominent leaders from Sawantwadi and Solapur joined UBT Shiv Sena on Friday in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray. Former MLA and BJP leader Rajan Teli, along with NCP leader and former BJP MLC Deepak Salunkhe from Sangola, Solapur, joined UBT Shiv Sena along with their supporters. This sets the stage for potential direct contests: Rajan Teli versus Deepak Kesarkar in Sawantwadi, and Deepak Salunkhe versus Shahaji Bapu Patil in Sangola. Both Patil and Kesarkar previously left Uddhav and joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, having gone to Guwahati when the vertical split occurred two years ago.

Both Teli and Salunkhe are eager to contest elections from their respective constituencies. Uddhav Thackeray has given positive indications regarding their candidacies but did not officially announce their names during the induction ceremony.

Once a staunch follower of Narayan Rane, Rajan Teli left the party alongside Rane to join Congress but later switched to the BJP. Speaking to the media, Teli said, "It was my biggest mistake to leave the undivided Shiv Sena with Rane. Otherwise, Deepak Kesarkar wouldn't have emerged as a politician from Sawantwadi." He further alleged that Kesarkar has done nothing for the constituency in the last fifteen years. "I objected to his candidature, but the BJP did nothing. Moreover, Nitesh Rane, who is the MLA of Kankavli, also used to interfere in Sawantwadi, which troubled me even more. Because of these two reasons, I am leaving the BJP," Teli added. He expressed confidence that he would defeat Kesarkar if he receives the party ticket.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "Teli is originally from Shiv Sena. He lost his way but has realized that his original party is Shiv Sena and has come back. I am sure many like Teli will return. The political situation in Maharashtra has changed, and the MVA will come to power."

Deepak Salunkhe has been active in politics for the last 40 years in Sangola. His trust operates more than 50 schools and colleges in Sangola. He supported Sharad Pawar when Pawar contested elections from the Madha constituency.

During Salunkhe's induction ceremony, Uddhav Thackeray stated, "These elections are not easy. Gaddar has created confusion over the flaming torch and bow and arrow symbol among the people." He urged party members to spread the flaming torch symbol to every home in Sangola taluka and called on workers to "bury traitors" and ensure Salunkhe's victory.

In his first speech after undergoing angiography, Uddhav Thackeray addressed party workers for the first time. "The doctor has advised me to rest, but I will not sit quietly because we want to bury the traitors. I have placed the torch in the hands of Salunkhe; now you all decide who should bear the brunt." Sanjay Raut also urged workers to strengthen Uddhav in the elections.

Later in the evening, Suresh Bankar, BJP president of the Sillod constituency in Aurangabad, also tied a Shiv Bandhan on his hand. Former MP Chandrakant Khaire and Opposition Leader in the State Council Ambadas Danve were present during his joining ceremony at Matoshree.