Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Don’t Stretch Seat-Sharing Negotiations To Breaking Point,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | Maha Vikas Aghadi

Mumbai: Amid an impasse over seat-sharing among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday cautioned that haggling among allies must not be allowed to reach a breaking point.

Addressing a news conference, Thackeray asserted the political scenario in Maharashtra has changed and people have decided to bring the opposition MVA to power in the November 20 assembly polls.

“Haggling among allies must not be allowed to reach a breaking point,” the former CM cautioned as talks among MVA parties for allocation of seats in the 288-member assembly dragged on.

Reports indicate that a dispute arose during an MVA meeting between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Congress state president Nana Patole. Raut criticised the state Congress leadership for being ineffective in the seat-sharing discussions.

“The pending decision should be expedited. Very little time is left. Maharashtra Congress leaders are not capable of making decisions. They have to send the list to Delhi frequently and then discussions happen. The decision will have to be taken at the earliest,” Raut said.

Patole retaliated directly during a press conference, expressing his displeasure by stating that if Raut is not listening to his party leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, that is his issue.

“Will Raut and Jayant Patil take any final decision without consulting Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar respectively?” he asked.

Responding to the speculation in a section of the media that the Sena (UBT) will not attend MVA's further meetings over seat-sharing if Patole remains present, he said this speculation was “planted”.

The Congress displayed a strong show in Vidarbha during the Lok Sabha elections, and it is now reported that the party is hesitant to give up seats to the Shiv Sena (UBT). On the other hand, Sena (UBT) leaders counter that Congress has not won any seats in East Vidarbha for several years.

Commented on the ongoing dispute, Thackeray stated, “I will gather information on this matter and talk to you.” He acknowledged that there is usually some pulling and tugging during seat-sharing discussions but emphasised that everyone should keep in mind not to let it escalate to a breaking point. Thackeray pointed out that with multiple parties involved, there is always a struggle for seats, but the leaders should ensure that this struggle does not become so intense that it leads to a split.