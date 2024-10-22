Maharashtra Elections 2024: 137 Seats Of Vidarbha & MMR-Konkan Belt To 'Decide' The Fate Of Mahayuti & MVA

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Representational Image

Mumbai: In the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, two critical regions, Vidarbha and the Konkan-Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) belt are expected to play a decisive role in determining the outcome. These areas hold 62 and 75 seats respectively and both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are focusing their strategies on these regions.

Insights from the recent Lok Sabha elections indicate a tight contest between the two coalitions, with the MVA winning 30 out of Maharashtra's 48 seats, while the Mahayuti secured 17. Despite this, there was less than a 1% difference in the vote share between them, with the MVA at 43.71% and Mahayuti at 43.55%.

Outcome Of Recent Lok Sabha Elections

Vidarbha, with the highest number of assembly seats and the MMR-Konkan belt, are seen as battlegrounds that could tip the scales. In Vidarbha, the MVA led in 7 out of 10 Lok Sabha seats, while the Mahayuti performed better in the Konkan region, winning 5 out of 6 seats outside Mumbai. Mumbai itself saw the MVA dominate, winning 4 out of 6 seats.

Mahayuti Relying On Effect Of Schemes & Grassroots Campaigning

The Mahayuti’s strategy revolves around bridging the gap of 30-odd seats where the MVA currently leads, leveraging caste combinations, grassroots campaigning and populist schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The alliance is focusing on strengthening its position in regions where it performed well in the Lok Sabha polls, particularly in Vidarbha and the MMR-Konkan belt.

The BJP, which once dominated Vidarbha, is hoping to regain its stronghold, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction remains confident of winning in the Konkan-MMR districts, where it has deep roots.

MVA Focussing On Maratha Quota & Farmers' Issues

In contrast, the MVA, bolstered by the Maratha reservation movement and the legacy of Sharad Pawar in western Maharashtra, is confident of maintaining its lead in Marathwada and western Maharashtra. Maratha agitation is a key factor in these regions, with the MVA seen as having the upper hand.

In Vidarbha, discontent among farmers and youth, coupled with the Dalit, Muslim and Kunbi alliance that benefited the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls, could also play a decisive role in the MVA’s favour.

Reports citing political analysts believe the BJP’s success in Vidarbha will depend on its ability to appeal to various caste groups and the impact of populist welfare schemes. While the Mahayuti is optimistic about maintaining its hold in Konkan and parts of Vidarbha, the MVA is poised to exploit any growing dissatisfaction among the electorate, particularly in rural areas.

Ultimately, the performance of both alliances in Vidarbha and MMR-Konkan will be crucial in determining the balance of power in Maharashtra’s assembly elections. The elections will be conducted in a single phase, with the polling date on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.