Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Anant Bala Nar Triumphs Over Manisha Waikar In Battle Of Loyalties In Jogeshwari East Seat

Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Anant Bala Nar (L) & Manisha Waikar (R) |

Mumbai: In a riveting electoral battle in Jogeshwari East, Anant B. Nar, (59) a prominent figure in the Shiv Sena UBT, has emerged victorious against Manisha Waikar, the wife of the sitting MLA Ravindra Waikar, who has aligned with the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde. This contest was more than just a political campaign; it represented a poignant struggle between mentor and disciple, as Nar, a former confidant of Waikar, turned the tide in favor of his new allegiance.

Anant Nar of Shiv Sena (UBT) won the Jogeshwari East seat with 77,044 votes, defeating Manisha Waikar of the Shinde faction, who secured 75,503 votes, by a margin of 1,541 votes.

About The Political Landscape Of Jogeshwari East

The political landscape of Jogeshwari East, a constituency historically dominated by the Shiv Sena, has been intricately shaped by caste dynamics and party loyalties. The constituency is characterized by a significant Marathi electorate and a notable Muslim population, comprising approximately 18% of the voting demographic. In the wake of the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the Shiv Sena (Thackeray) faction demonstrated remarkable electoral strength, the assembly elections were expected to follow a similar trajectory.

Ravindra Waikar, who previously enjoyed a formidable political presence while representing the Shiv Sena, switched loyalties amid the party’s internal strife, throwing the constituency into a vortex of political intrigue. Waikar’s decision to support the Shinde faction raised questions about the stability of his hold on the constituency. His wife, Manisha, entered the fray as his successor, representing the Shinde faction, while Nar, who has a long history with the Shiv Sena, was selected as the candidate from the Thackeray camp.

Contest Unfolds With Palpable Tension

As the counting of votes commenced, the contest unfolded with palpable tension, fluctuations in vote margins, and moments that kept observers on the edge of their seats. Initially, the results favored Waikar, but as the rounds progressed, Nar began to gain ground. The closing stages of the vote count highlighted Nar's momentum, culminating in a decisive victory with a margin of 1,541 votes, marking a significant achievement for the Shiv Sena (Thackeray) following their earlier setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections.

In the backdrop of this contest, the significance of voter sentiment cannot be overstated. During the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Waikar had secured his position with a sweeping margin of 58,570 votes against his Indian National Congress counterpart, indicating the political clout he had wielded. The Shiv Sena had captured a staggering 60.86% of the vote share in that election, establishing Jogeshwari East as a bastion of their ideology and affiliations.

With over three decades of unwavering dedication to the party and experience as a former corporator, Anant Nar has established himself as a seasoned and influential leader within Shiv Sena UBT’s ranks. As the party grapples with the ramifications of its fragmentation, the victory in Jogeshwari East could herald a resurgence for the Thackeray group as it seeks to reclaim lost ground in Maharashtra’s tumultuous political arena.