Maharashtra Election Results 2024: First-Time Candidate Varun Sardesai Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Clinches Victory In Vandre East Against Sitting MLA Zeeshan Siddique

Varun Sardesai of Shiv Sena (UBT) celebrates victory over Zeeshan Siddique in Vandre East | File Photo

Mumbai: In a remarkable political debut, Varun Satish Sardesai of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has triumphed in the Vandre East Assembly constituency, defeating incumbent MLA Zeeshan Baba Siddique of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in a fiercely competitive race. Sardesai secured a noteworthy 57,708 votes, winning with a decisive margin of 11,365 votes over his nearest rival, Siddique, who received 46,343 votes.

Sardesai's achievement is especially significant given that he was contesting elections for the first time, a feat that stands out against the backdrop of a sitting MLA's established presence. The young politician, who is the son of Aditya Thackeray’s maternal aunt, has quickly garnered attention within the Shiv Sena for his dynamic campaigning style and commitment to addressing local issues.

As a civil engineering graduate from a prestigious University in the United States and a resident of Vile Parle, Varun has successfully leveraged his educational background and personal connections to solidify his electoral influence.

The election campaign saw Sardesai emerge as a powerful voice, particularly through high-profile protests and community engagement efforts that resonated with voters. By effectively highlighting the failures of the Siddique administration, he was able to position himself as a fresh alternative capable of fostering meaningful change in the constituency.

In a particularly critical commentary regarding his opponent, Sardesai pointed out the shortcomings of the incumbent. "Zeeshan got a chance five years ago, but sadly, he has not been able to show even one remarkable project in his constituency. There is no single housing project that has been initiated, nor have the stalled SRA projects made any progress. Hence, people are not happy. There was sympathy with Zeeshan Siddiqui after the killing of his father, Baba Siddiqui, but that sympathy will not translate into votes," he asserted in an interview with the Free Press Journal.

Zeeshan Siddique, who emerged victorious in 2019 under the Indian National Congress banner, faced a challenging political landscape this time around. The shadow of his father, Baba Siddiqui, loomed large over his campaign; the tragic killing of Siddique senior garnered substantial sympathy from the electorate.

However, the emotional resonance of that loss was not enough to secure a second term for his son. Siddique's tenure was marred by a lack of significant developmental projects, which ultimately frustrated voters seeking tangible progress.

In a testament to the polarized political climate in Maharashtra, the competition did not end with just the two main contenders. Other candidates, such as Trupti Bala Sawant of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and independent candidate Kunal Sarmalkar, also contested but failed to gain significant traction.

Sawant collected merely 16,074 votes, while Sarmalkar lagged behind with 8,520 votes, exemplifying the fragmented voting landscape that further reinforced Sardesai’s position as the unchallenged victor in Vandre East.