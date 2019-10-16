Maharashtra Election 2019 - Mumbadevi Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Mumbadevi Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. It is a part of the Mumbai South (Lok Sabha constituency) along with five other assembly constituencies, viz Worli, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Shivadi and Colaba.

In 2014, Mumbadevi Assembly had 46 percent voter turnout. The seat was won by Amin Patel of Congress. In 2019, the Congress has again fielded sitting MLA Amin Patel. Other prominent faces to contest the 2019 state assembly election from Mumbadevi Assembly are Pandurang Sakpal of Shiv Sena and Keshav Mulay of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Full list of candidates for Mumbadevi assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. MOHD. NAEEM SHAIKH - Aim Political Party

2. AMIN PATEL - INDIAN NATIONAL CONGRESS

3. PANDURANG SAKPAL - SHIV SENA

4. NAJEEB SAYED - SARDAR VALLABHBHAI PATEL PARTY

5. ABBAS CHHATRIWALA - INDEPENDENT

6. BASHIR MUSA PATEL - ALL INDIA MAJILIS-E-LTTEHADUL MUSLIMEEN

7. UDAYKUMAR RAMCHANDR SHIROORKAR - INDEPENDENT

8. WARIS ALI SHAIKH - BAHUJAN SAMAJ PARTY

9. MOHAMED JUNED SHAIKH - AKHIL BHARTIYA SENA

10. KESHAV RAMESH MULAY - MAHARASHTRA NAVNIRMAN SENA

11. NAZIR HAMID KHAN - INDIAN UNION MUSLIM LEAGUE

12. SHAMSHER KHAN PATHAN - VANCHIT BAHUJAN AGHADI (VBA)

13. SHIBA NAAZNEEN RATHOD - INDEPENDENT

In 2014, Amin Patel of Congress defeated BJP’s Atul Shah by 8513 votes. In 2009, Amin Patel of Congress had defeated Anil Chandrakant Padwal of Shiv Sena. Patel secured 45285 votes as against Padwal's 28646 votes

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.