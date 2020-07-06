Maharashtra education dept launches three video channels for educational content for Class 10, Class 12 students

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the education department on Sunday partnered with Jio TV to launch three video channels and a radio channel to roll out educational content for students. The channels will telecast lectures for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The lectures will be aired for six hours every day, with repeat telecasts throughout the day.

Currently the facility is currently limited to Jio users, but soon it will be extended to all networks in the coming weeks, reported Hindustan Times. The state education department will soon launch timetable for these lectures. The channels will titled as 'Dnyanganga' and the radio programme 'We learn English'.

Earlier on June 9, With an aim to make e-learning more constructive, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and Rotary India joined hands on Tuesday for e-learning content for class 1-12 telecast over all NCERT TV channels.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal expressed hope, the collaboration will ensure that e-learning reaches children across the country with NCERT-approved content. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of a slew of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.