Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray accepts SOPs suggested by Varsha Gaikwad for starting academic year online

Maharashtra government on Monday gave green signal to start academic year from today.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday. During the meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray accepted the SOP suggested by state education department.

State-board schools are conducting regular webinars and training for teachers while on the other, private-board schools have started digital classes on a daily basis.

The Maharashtra government which plans to start the new academic year for schools from June 15 via e-learning method and has requested the Centre to provide a 12-hour slot to it on Doordarshan for airing educational programmes for children.

The state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on May 29 had said that the endeavour is to reach out to the students in tribal and rural Maharashtra, where e-learning and internet access is a problem.

She said most of the schools of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education are in COVID- 19 containment zones or the premises are being used for quarantine facilities of patients.