Maharashtra: ED Opposes Discharge Plea Of Ravindra Muley, Sub-Registrar In Pune Land Deal Involving Eknath Khadse

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has opposed the plea for discharge of Ravindra Muley, the sub-registrar in the Pune land deal case involving Eknath Khadse.

The agency said Muley was actively involved in the conspiracy of “illicit purchase of the MIDC land” in the name of Khadse’s son-in-law Girish Chaudhari and wife Mandakini, at a very low price.

Discharge Plea Rejected

Rejecting the discharge plea, the ED said that Muley “knowingly provided assistance to prime accused persons in acquisition and possession of proceeds of crime and for money laundering”.

The ED added that, despite knowledge, he did not take any step to safeguard the right of the government and further suppressed the true value of the land, Rs 22.83 crore, in connivance with Chaudhari and Khadse while registering the said sale deed on the agreement value of Rs 3.75 crore. Muley had denied allegations saying he did not benefit from the deal.