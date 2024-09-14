Maharashtra: NCP Leader Eknath Khadse Claims DCM Devendra Fadnavis Offered Him Governor Post, Rules Out Rejoining BJP

NCP leader Eknath Khadse | PTI

Mumbai: NCP legislator and former BJP minister Eknath Khadse on Friday revealed that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had offered him the post of Governor, but nothing happened on that front thereafter.

“Devendra Fadnavis told me that he will recommend my name for the post of Governor. I told him to tell the truth as quite often he had said that he would do this and that but nothing had happened. However, he told me this is the word of Devendra Fadnavis under the oath of my daughter,” claimed Khadse.

On his return to BJP, Khadse said he had no plans to rejoin the BJP.

“When I was in Delhi, I decided to rejoin the BJP in the presence of JP Nadda and Vinod Tawde. Raksha Khadse was also present on this occasion. At that time, they put the BJP's muffler around my neck. Even after five to six months of this meeting, the BJP has not announced my entry. I am still waiting but there is no announcement yet. Therefore, I have now closed the door on joining BJP,” Khadse said.

He had been BJP leader for 40 years. Once Khadse was considered a contender for the MP post in Maharashtra after BJP’s victory in the 2014 Assembly elections. However, he was looked over in favour of his internal rival, Devendra Fadnavis, who became chief minister in 2014-19.