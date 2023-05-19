Maharashtra: Doctor's decomposed body recovered from Matheran gorge after challenging rescue operation

The decomposed body of the doctor who went missing while trekking along the Matheran range was brought back on Thursday morning after what the rescue team described as a tough operation.

The body of Dr Nikhil Tannir was found at the bottom of a 1,000-foot gorge. Rajendra Tendulkar, Senior Inspector at Nerul Police Station, said that a rescue team from Sahyadri Mitra Apatkalin Samajik Sanstha, Matheran, carried out the operation at night and brought the body back on Thursday morning.

He said Dr Tannir was accompanied by his family on the trek. “There were multiple injuries on the body.”

One of the toughest rescue operations

Matheran Assistant Inspector Shekhar Lavhe, who accompanied the rescue team, said that it was one of the toughest rescue operations as they could hardly see in the night.

“I was with the rescue team throughout the operation and there were moments when we were crossing some extremely dangerous terrain,” Lavhe said, adding that he ensured that the rescue team returned safely. “Bringing back a body from a 1,000-foot deep gorge was extremely difficult. We had to stop the operation several times due to darkness and difficult terrain.”

Umesh More, a member of Sahyadri Mitra Apatkalin Samajik Sanstha, said that the deceased doctor was beyond recognition. “There have been several cases of missing people being reported. Some of them forget the route while many stop after getting injured or some other reason,” said More.

He said that his group provides free services in an emergency and needs support from people to buy equipment to carry out search and rescue operations.