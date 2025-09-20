 Mumbai: VHP Advises Only Hindus Should Attend Garba, Suggests Aadhaar Verification
While Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said organisers have the right to set conditions of entry at an event, provided it is being held with police permission, Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar slammed the VHP for wanting to "set society on fire".

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 11:35 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: VHP Advises Only Hindus Should Attend Garba, Suggests Aadhaar Verification | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday said only Hindus must be given entry to 'garba' events marking Navratri and advised organisers to check the Aadhaar card of entrants for identification.

While Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said organisers have the right to set conditions of entry at an event, provided it is being held with police permission, Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar slammed the VHP for wanting to “set society on fire”.

Navratri will be observed from September 22 to October 1.

“Garba is not merely a dance but a form of worship to please the goddess. They (apparent reference to Muslims) do not believe in idol worship. Only those having faith in the rituals must be allowed to participate,” VHP national spokesperson Shriraj Nair said.

article-image

He said the VHP has issued advisories asking garba event organisers to check Aadhaar cards at entry points, apply 'tilak' on participants and ensure they perform puja before entering.

“VHP and Bajrang Dal workers will monitor the events. Garba is a form of worship, not entertainment. Those who do not have faith in the goddess should not be part of it,” Nair added.

